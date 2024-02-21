"It will be a great fight for the title" - Sreenidi Deccan's Eli Sabia confident of having a good chance to win the I-League

Sreenidi Deccan's Eli Sabia, who has been one of the standout performers in the I-League this season, is renowned for his ability to track balls and mark his opponents well with his exquisite positioning in the heart of his team's defense.

The central defender, however, backs himself to score goals and contribute towards his team's cause when the opportunity arises. The Brazilian prides himself on helping his team in every aspect of the game.

The latest of Sabia's stellar showings came in Sreenidi's game against Aizawl FC on Monday, which they won by a massive 5-1 scoreline.

He scored the second goal for the Deccan Warriors, rising high to meet a curving cross from Faysal Shayesteh and heading it past the Aizawl goalkeeper. The goal came at a crucial time for Sreenidi as the game was tied at 1-1 at the moment.

Accepting Sportskeeda's congratulations for the goal he scored, Sabia was nonetheless grounded enough to note that the job has not been done for his team as yet.

"Thank you very much. I was very happy; scoring a goal is a unique feeling. And the goal came at a very important moment in the game," said Sabia.

The conversation veered towards the severe challenge that Sreenidi are due to face from Mohammedan SC for the I-League title and eventual promotion into the ISL next season.

"I believe it will be a great fight for the title, but we are prepared to face any opponent. We know the quality they have, and we respect each one we face. I believe that by doing our best, and trying to improve ourselves every day, we have a great chance of winning this trophy," he added.

"We haven't achieved our goal yet; we need to work and improve every day" - Eli Sabia

Sabia (left) takes a shot against Aizawl FC.

One of the biggest things that have worked in Sreenidi's favor in the time that they have dominated the I-League - both this season and the last - is the strong roster that they have built.

This means that there is often competition for spots in the side, which invariably keeps everyone on their toes. For Sabia, however, this is a blessing as the competition is extremely healthy.

"There is a lot of competition between all the players, everyone wants to play and this makes our team evolve every day. It's a healthy competition between us, everyone respects each other; we have become a family, and that's the most important thing," said Sabia.

To be sure, Sreenidi will have played two games in the break that the Black Panthers have before they meet each other in a title-defining clash at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on February 29. One cannot help but feel that the extra rest is bound to work in the visitors' favor.

Sabia, however, chose to be optimistic, for the other side of the coin states that if Sreenidi beat Namdhari FC - their next opponents - this Sunday, and Mohammedan on the 29th, they will amass 35 points, and emerge on top of the I-League standings. The possibilities are endless.

"We are all happy with the result and the dedication of all the players. But we continue with our feet on the ground. We haven't achieved our goal yet, we need to work and improve every day. And always seek to overcome the next challenge," he concluded.