"It will be a tough contest"- Sudeva Delhi FC's head coach ahead of the I-League encounter against Kenkre FC

Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Kenkre FC in their next I-League match. The Delhi-based outfit were beaten 4-0 by Gokulam Kerala FC in their last outing. Ranked second bottom, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side are winless in their last five I-League matches.

Wadoo addressed the media in a pre-match conference ahead of their game against Kenkre. The Sudeva Delhi head coach said he expects a tough challenge from bottom-placed Kenkre.

"It will be a tough contest because they are hungry for wins as well. They haven't won a single game so far and will go for it against us. It is a very important game for us as well. We need to win."

Reflecting on his team's performance in their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Gokulam Kerala, Wadoo said:

"Accepted the defeat. Gokulam is a very good team. They are on top of the table but yes we did not play at all. We did not play accoridng to our plan. The things we had planned in our training sessions did not work at all."

"The points are important" - Sudeva Delhi FC's head coach on his expectations from the upcoming match

Wadoo also gave an insight on how he wants his team to set themselves up ahead of the clash against Kenkre FC.

"The points are important. We want to be balanced. We don't intend on keeping our back door open. We will be compact defensively. We are aware of Kenkre's potential and we know they can harm us."

Wadoo also said that he will further analyze his team's performance in their defeat against Kerala to find out what went wrong. The former East Bengal midfielder-come-defender said that even though his team has lost other matches, the defeat against Kerala was hard to take.

