Ivan Vukomanovic pens extension with Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC announced Ivan Vukomanovic's contract extension as head coach for another three years.

Vukomanovic joined the club at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign and has been influential in setting up his philosophy at the club. He guided the team to their third ISL final appearance this season.

During his first season in charge, Vukomanovic has helped the club reach numerous milestones, including a remarkable 10-match unbeaten run that saw the Blasters climb to the top of the table for the first time in the club's history.

During a season that witnessed numerous Indian players flourishing and many new faces making their debuts, the club also recorded its highest goals scored, highest points obtained, highest number of wins and least number of losses under Ivan.

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters FC, shared his delight and said:

“I'm happy that we agreed on a three-year deal with Ivan. He adapted seamlessly and is an integral part of the Blasters family. I think it is an important move for our club, and we now have a strong base to continue our work with consistency and achieve more goals. I would like to congratulate all Kerala Blasters fans with this extension!”

Sharing his excitement about the extension, Head Coach Ivan Vukomanović said:

“Since we started our cooperation last year, I felt the right energy and emotion around this beautiful club. I was immediately attracted by people leading this project, by fans, and Kerala. Today, we have a great opportunity to continue in the same direction with more commitment and dedication. I am very pleased and happy with this contract extension. Hope that we all will have even more motivation to be better in next seasons.”

Kerala Blasters FC Head Coach to be in Goa for the ISL Developmental League

Tomas Tchorz is expected to lead the Tuskers' Reserves side in the Developmental league to be held in Goa. Senior team head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will also be in Goa to watch the Reserves side take part in the league.

