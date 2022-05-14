IWL 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala FC register a five-star performance against Kickstart FC

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC steamrolled Kickstart FC to gallop to a 5-0 victory in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground on Saturday.

The Malabarians came into the game after a gritty 2-1 victory against the Indian Arrows. They looked nervy throughout the previous encounter and were hungry to reestablish their dominance against Kickstart FC. Right from the get-go, Gokulam were the side on the front foot.

Captain Dangmei Grace received the ball in midfield and skipped past a couple of defenders before setting up Manisha Kalyan, who darted down the flank and drilled in a cross for Elshaddai Acheampong. The Ghanaian forward tucked the ball home without any struggles in just the seventh minute.

In the 11th minute, Dangmei was brought down inside the box by a Kickstart FC defender when she had the opportunity to tap the ball home into an open net. Ashalata Devi stepped up to take the penalty and put it past the goalkeeper.

With the early two-goal lead, Gokulam were a lot more relaxed after the scares in their previous game. The Malabarians' defense, learning from the mistakes in their match against Indian Arrows, managed to keep things tight at the back throughout the first 45 minutes.

Manisha Kalyan runs the show for Gokulam Kerala FC in the second half

After the break, Gokulam Kerala FC flaunted more of their expansive play, pinning back the Bengaluru-based club. Manisha had an opportunity in the 52nd minute to add a third goal when she found herself open inside the Kickstart FC box. However, her shot struck the near post and was eventually cleared.

Finally, just before the hour-mark, Ratanbala Devi drilled in a corner kick from the right flank. Kickstart FC custodian Linthoi Devi spilled the ball and it rolled over the line for Gokulam's third goal of the night.

Manisha continued to be a nuisance for the Bengaluru club's defense. In the 78th minute, she darted down the flank and pulled the ball back for Soumya Guguloth, who blazed the effort wide.

Minutes later, young Manisha took matters into her own hands to score the fourth goal. She brought down the long ball with a delicate touch just outside the box and then whipped an effort into the top left corner on the turn.

Gokulam capped their performance with a fifth goal through Karishma Shirvoikar in the dying minutes of the game.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar