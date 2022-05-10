IWL 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala FC script comeback victory against resilient Indian Arrows

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC extended their perfect start to the Indian Women's League 2021-22 season with a gritty 2-1 victory against Indian Arrows at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Malabarians came into the encounter after thrashing ARA FC 8-0 in their previous game (Read more here). Oozing with confidence, Gokulam Kerala started with their usual panache, building out from the back.

However, in the sixth minute, the Indian Arrows, AIFF's developmental side, took the lead against the run of play. Gokulam Kerala custodian Aditi Chauhan’s underhit goal-kick was cut off in between by Naroem Priyangka Devi. The midfielder spotted the goalkeeper out of position and beat her with a long-range effort. This was the first time the reigning champions had trailed in the ongoing IWL season.

GKFC were left shocked after conceding the early goal. Although the Calicut-based club kept pushing players forward, the Arrows defended resiliently. However, they finally cracked in the 36th minute. Gokulam's Elshaddai Acheampong carried the ball towards the opposition box and unleashed a stinging effort from the right side into the near post. The Arrows goalkeeper failed to get enough behind the ball and could not keep it out.

Coming out after the half-time break, the Malabarians continued their surge forward to continue their winning streak. Elshaddai struck again in the 47th minute as the Ghanaian forward rose highest to head home a cross from Manisha Kalyan. The Malabarians were ahead for the first time in the game, and they held on to this lead.

Once up 2-1, GKFC displayed great finesse and control to pin down the Arrows side. The likes of Manisha and Jyoti kept running in at the young developmental side's backline.

Although the Indian Arrows didn't concede again, they had no output to showcase in the attacking half. Nevertheless, it was an inspired performance from Indian Arrows. With the victory, the Malabarians are back at the top of the IWL league standings while Arrows remain fifth.

