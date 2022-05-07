IWL 2021-22: Kickstart FC edge past SSB Women FC in a tightly contested encounter

Extending their solid start to the season, Kickstart FC registered a narrow 1-0 victory over SSB Women FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

A lone strike from Prameshwori Irom in the first half sealed the three points for the Bengaluru-based club. With the win, Kickstart FC cemented the third spot in the IWL league standings.

The game unraveled as an end-to-end encounter, as both sides exchanged brisk punches in the initial phase of the game. However, Karnataka slowly started controlling the tempo of the game as the minutes rolled by.

They carved out the SSB defense on multiple occasions. However, it was the Bengal side who enjoyed more of the possession till the half-hour mark and kept Kickstart at bay.

But in the 34th minute, Kickstart FC crumbled down the SSB Women's resistance and broke the deadlock. Babysana Devi whipped in a cross from the right flank and Prameshowri outpaced SSB custodian Manju to reach the ball first. Irom managed to slip it under the onrushing keeper into the back of the net.

SSB Women FC's forward Dular Marandi had a half chance in the 40th minute. However, her shot from an acute angle flew wide. The Karnataka club went into half-time with a goal lead.

SSB Women FC's desperate surge held off by resilient Kickstart FC backline

After the break, SSB Women FC grew desperate to snatch the equalizer. Sandhya Kashyap looked like the liveliest player for Juliet Miranda's team.

Meanwhile, Kickstart had an opportunity to double the lead at the hour mark through Kaviya. However, she dragged her shot wide in a one-on-one situation with the keeper.

SSB upped the intensity as the game rolled towards the final whistle. Linthoingambi Devi produced two consecutive saves off attempts from SSB’s Ranjita and Purnima.

The West Bengal side continued their hunt till the final whistle but the Kickstart backline, led by the eventual Hero of the Match, Sweety Devi, managed to hold them off. After their second loss in a row, SSB Women are sixth in the league standings.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat