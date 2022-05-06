IWL 2021-22: Odisha Police edge past Sirvodem Sports Club to register their second victory

In a gritty encounter in the Indian Women's League, struggling Odisha Police registered their second victory of the 2021-22 season against Sirvodem Sports Club at the Capital Ground, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Although the Goan club salvaged a goal late in the game, strikes from Sarojini Tirkey and Shibani Mundari were enough for the local club to take home the three points.

Odisha Police made a bright start to the first half, threatening the SSC defense with some half-chances. Right from the get-go, Sarojini looked like the central figure in the ODP forward line. She had two chances within the first quarter to break the deadlock. However, she finally got on the scoresheet in the 18th minute.

Head coach Sradhanjali Samantaray's girls opted to build out from the back. In a matter of seconds, they carved open the Sirvodem defense as the Odisha No. 9 buried the ball from an acute angle on the left side of the box.

With an early lead in the bag, Odisha Police continued the pressure in their search for the second goal. However, Sirvodem weren't going to be pushed around.

As the half-time mark approached, the Goan club expanded their play. In the 35th minute, SSC had a rare opportunity to equalize through Arpita Pednekar, whose attempted half-volley flew just over the crossbar.

Shibani Mundari's second-half goal secures the victory for Odisha Police

Coming out after the break, Sirvodem continued their search for the elusive goal. They had another glorious opportunity in the 49th minute through Arpita. However, Odisha Police keeper Rajeswari Das was up to the task and denied Arpita's effort before Femina Raj Valappil skied the rebound.

The squabble for midfield control grew more tense as neither team wanted to leave without a point. However, SSC constantly kept carving out opportunities to restore parity. Right at the 70-minute mark, Jyoti had a chance to equalize but her low shot went straight at the keeper.

Capitalizing on Sirvodem's desperation, Odisha Police, against the run of play, bagged the second goal of the night through Shibani Mundari, who was expertly set up by Sasmita Ekka.

However, there was one final twist left in the tie. Defender Femina Raj Valappil pulled a goal back for Sirvodem in the 85th minute, intensifying the atmosphere at the Capital Ground.

The Odisha side, though, managed to hold their own in the dying moments of the game to pick up all three points.

