IWL 2022: Clinical ARA FC pip Hans Women FC following brace from Manisha

A clinical performance from ARA FC saw them trump Hans Women FC 3-0 in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The IWL Qualifiers winners came into the game on the back of a narrow 2-3 defeat against SSB Women FC. Going up against bottom-placed Hans Women FC, ARA FC hoped to return to winning ways.

The Ahmedabad-based club were the clear favorites going into the fixture and they started the game showing composure on the ball.

Capitalizing on their dominance, ARA FC opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Manisha. Naketa's effort from a free kick from more than 30 yards out thumped into the crossbar and Kiran was the quickest to react to the rebound. She chipped the ball to Manisha, who tucked it home on the volley.

Although ARA FC controlled the tempo of the game, they failed to carve open the Hans Women defense once again in the first half. ARA forward Neha had an excellent chance in the 37th minute when Hans Women FC goalkeeper Namrata Kaur fumbled and dropped the ball, leaving an open net. However, Neha only managed to hit the side netting.

ARA FC were clinical in the second half against Hans Women FC

After the break, ARA FC returned with much more confidence and urgency. It didn't take long for the Gujarat side to double their lead in the second half when they won a free kick in the 58th minute.

Poonam took a short free kick and laid the ball to Nisha, who unleashed a thumping shot from outside the box. Hans keeper Namrata Kaur got her hand to the shot but couldn't keep it out.

The capital city club got their best chance of the game in the 63rd minute but Jyoti Burrett's lob ended up hitting the woodwork.

From there, it was an easy outing for the Ahmedabad club until the final whistle. In the 88th minute, they piled on HWFC's misery when Manisha scored her second and ARA FC's third goal of the night.

With the victory, ARA now have six points from their five matches and are seventh in the league table. Meanwhile, Hans are yet to open their points tally after five consecutive losses.

