IWL 2022: Gokulam Kerala FC continue winning streak with 8-0 victory against Mata Rukmani FC

Consolidating their position at the top of the table, Gokulam Kerala FC registered a comprehensive 8-0 victory against Mata Rukmani FC in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground on Sunday. Elshaddai Acheampong was the star of the night with her first-half hattrick.

Gokulam came into the game after dishing out a 6-1 thrashing to PIFA Sports FC. The Malabarians flaunted their supreme quality on the right from the first whistle. It didn't take long for GKFC to outwit Mata Rukmani FC's defense and break the deadlock.

In the third minute itself, starlet Manisha Kalyan opened the scoring for the Calicut-based club. Dalima Chhibber played a short corner to Manisha, who took a shot on the turn from the edge of the opposition box. The dipping effort evaded goalkeeper Meena Kashyap and put Gokulam ahead.

However, the early goal was only an indication of the havoc the Malabarians would create in the minutes to follow. GKFC doubled their lead in the 17th minute through Soumya Guguloth. The winger drilled in a cross from deep inside the right flank, however, the MRFC custodian failed to deal with the ball and spilled it over the line.

The floodgates opened from thereon as Elshaddai Acheampong made it 3-0 in favor of the Kerala club. The Ghanaian forward was the quickest to react when Meena Kashyap parried away a long-range effort from Ratanbala Devi. Six minutes later, Elshaddai bagged a brace with a goal that seemed like the spitting image of the previous one.

The Ghanian striker scored again before the half-hour mark to complete her hattrick. Manisha Kalyan turned provider for the goal as the young winger played a curling low cross for Elshaddai, who calmly tucked it home.

In the 39th minute, Soumya bagged her second and Gokulam's sixth goal of the night. Dalima delivered a looping cross into the far post and Soumya rose the highest to knock it home.

Gokulam Kerala FC continued their domination in the second half against Mata Rukmani FC

Coming out after the break, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Anthony Andrews opted for wholesale changes as he brought on C Reshma and Manasa K in place of Dalima Chhibber and Manisha Kalyan respectively. Due to the changes, the Kerala club dropped a bit in attacking intensity, but they continued dominating possession and controlling the tempo of the game.

It took them over 20 minutes in the second-half to overpower Mata Rukmani FC’s defensive resistance. Jyoti delivered a cross from the right for substitute Manasa who was unmarked at the far post. She thumped the ball into the right corner with a low header. With her goal, Manasa K became Kerala's first goalscorer in the history of the Indian Women's League.

Mata Rukmani had an opportunity in from a set-piece situation after a water break in the second half. However, Reet Kashyap's long-range free kick went straight into Shreya Hooda’s hands.

On one final stroke of their attacking brilliance, Gokulam Kerala FC scored their eighth goal of the game through Jyoti. The 22-year-old forward darted down the left flank and unleashed a stinging shot into the top right corner.

Gokulam Kerala FC will next face ARA FC on May 5. Struggling Mata Rukmani FC will square off against PIFA Sports FC and hope to return to winning ways.

