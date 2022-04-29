IWL 2022: Gokulam Kerala FC ease past PIFA Sports FC to cement top spot

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC extended their perfect start to the Indian Women's League with a 6-1 victory over PIFA Sports FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Win Theingi Tun and Manisha Kalyan each grabbed a brace and guided the Malabarians to their fourth straight victory.

Coming into the game, the Calicut-based club were the clear favorites, and right from the first whistle, Dangmei Grace and co. showed why. The Malabarians controlled the tempo of the game and carved out a couple of half-chances early on. However, finally, in the 27th minute, GKFC broke the deadlock with an expertly guided header from Win Tun.

Minutes later, Manisha doubled the lead with a stinging left-footed shot towards the far post from the right inside the opposition box. The pressure only kept piling up on PIFA Sports FC. The Myanmar international added a third just before the half-time whistle to secure an unassailable three-goal lead.

Even after the break, Gokulam Kerala started from right where they left off. Karishma, after missing a glorious opportunity in the first half, scored the Malabarians' fourth goal of the night.

But completely against the run of play, Nisilia Majaw pulled a goal back for PIFA Sports FC in the 61st minute. This was the first goal the Kerala side had conceded this season. However, GKFC didn't allow the goal at the other end to hinder their attacking prowess.

They responded almost immediately as Kalyan bagged her second goal of the night and Gokulam Kerala's fifth. Ratan Bala Devi also scored her team's sixth goal with a spectacular left-footed curler in the top-left corner.

The win cemented the Malabarians' position at the top of the IWL standings. They next face Mata Rukmani FC on Sunday at the Capital Ground, while PIFA Sports FC will be desperate to return to winning ways in their next game against Odisha Sports.

