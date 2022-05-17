IWL 2022: Indian Arrows deliver clinical performance against ARA FC

Indian Arrows catapulted to third place in the Indian Women's League with a clinical 3-1 victory against ARA FC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Goals from Muskan Khan, Apurna Narzary, and Naorem Priyangka Devi were enough to give the AIFF developmental side the three points although the Gujrat-based club pulled a goal back in the second half.

Right from the first whistle, the Arrows dominated possession and controlled the proceedings. ARA FC, though, put up a resilient defense almost throughout the half without flinching.

However, in the dying moments of the first half, Indian Arrows scored through Muskan, who was set up brilliantly by Apurna Narzary inside the opposition box. The former did well to set herself up for the shot and buried the ball into the bottom left corner.

Carrying the momentum from a late goal in the first half, the Arrows started the second half with a similar intensity. The Ahmedabad side were pinned down and had very little to present on the attacking side of things.

In the 75th minute, Indian Arrows doubled the lead through Narzary, who was set up by Parmila. Being two goals down, ARA FC grew desperate and pushed the players forward.

They were rewarded for their expansive approach in the 89th minute when Naketa's free-kick from deep was spilled by Arrows goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel into her own net.

Just before the final whistle, Arrows restored the two-goal lead when they caught ARA FC on the break. Naorem Priyangka Devi found herself in acres of space behind the opposition defense and ran down the pitch before slotting it home.

With the win, the Arrows are currently placed third in the league standings with 19 points from nine games. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad club have 10 points from nine matches.

Gokulam Kerala FC maintain top spot with 4-0 victory against Sirvodem SC

In another Tuesday afternoon kickoff, Gokulam Kerala trounced Sirvodem SC 4-0 at the 7th Battalion Ground. A brace from Soumya Guguloth and a goal each from Dangmei Grace and Elshaddai Acheampong guaranteed the three points for the Malabarians.

The reigning champions are currently at the top of the points table with 27 points from nine games while Sirvodem are struggling in ninth place with just seven points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar