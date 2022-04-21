IWL 2022: Kickstart FC hammer Sirvodem Sports Club to go second on the points table

Extending their perfect start, Kickstart FC registered a clinical 7-0 victory against struggling Sirvodem Sports Club in the Indian Women’s League. The match took place at the Capital Ground on Wednesday.

Kickstart FC were coming into the game after a 3-1 victory against PIFA Sports FC in their first round of fixtures. As in the previous fixture, the Bengaluru-based club started the game on the front foot. Irom Prameshwori Devi had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock as early as the seventh minute. However, she scuffed her effort wide from point-blank range.

But seconds later, Kaviya Pakkirisamy put KFC ahead after she buried her shot from inside the opposition box. Sirvodem SC didn't help themselves when their defender Sharda guided a cross into her own net in the ninth minute.

Within the first quarter of the game, KFC extended their lead to three goals when Kiranbala Chanu tapped home an inch-perfect cross from Kaviya from out wide.

Things only got worse for Sirvode when their custodian Afsan Ashiq, while collecting a cross from deep, spilled the ball. Kickstart forward Asem Roja Devi capitalized on the howler and steered the ball into the open net.

Even with a 4-0 lead, the Bengaluru-based club continued to dominate the game and didn't let their foot off the pedal. The Goan club looked out of sorts as they conceded again in the 26th minute. Babysana Devi, who pulled the strings from midfield, put Prameshwori through on goal. The KSFC forward thumped the ball into the first post.

Meanwhile, Roja Devi earned a brace minutes before the halfway break, giving KFC a six-goal advantage going into the break.

Sirvodem showed more resilience against Kickstart FC after the break

Coming out after the break, Chitra Gangadharan's girls showed a lot more determination in the defensive half to keep KFC at bay. However, that didn't stop the Karnataka club from controlling the tempo of the game.

But finally in the 82nd minute, Sirvodem's resistance crumbled as KFC scored through substitute Vunglawmching. A long ball came in from the right and Vunglawmching did well to convert the chance.

With the win, Kickstart FC have secured a perfect start to their IWL campaign, winning two games on the trot.

They are second in the points table with six points and a goal difference of nine. Meanwhile, Sirvodem are at the very bottom of the chart with two back-to-back losses.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit