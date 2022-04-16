IWL 2022: Manisha Kalyan's five-star performance steals the show as Gokulam Kerala FC humble Odisha Police

On Match Day 2 of the opening round of the Indian Women's League 2022 games, Gokulam Kerala FC thrashed home side Odisha FC 12-0 at the Capital Ground on Saturday.

Head coach Anthony Samson Andrews' side have now established their authority from the first game of the season. India's rising star Manisha Kalyan was impressive while Elshaddai Acheampong scored a brace off the bench.

Gokulam Kerala FC oozed quality right from the get-go and looked to score from every attacking move of theirs. The first real opportunity of the game came in the eighth minute when Soumya Goguloth darted down the right and crossed the ball for Dangmei Grace.

Although the forward tucked the ball home, the goal was ruled out for offside. However, it didn't take long for the Malabrians to break the deadlock. In the 17th minute, Manisha Kalyan was set through on goal down the left flank and the Indian starlet buried the ball home with a classy outside-of-the-boot finish.

The goal was just a hint of the devastation that was waiting to unravel. In the 25th minute, Dalima Chhibber drilled in a cross from the far right and Dangmei nodded it down for Manisha, who calmly tucked it into the back of the net.

The floodgates were open as Gokulam Kerala FC scored their third of the night through Myanmar international Win Theingi Tun. Minutes later, Manisha Kalyan doubled her tally as she slammed a cross from Soumya into the top right corner. Gokulam were running rings around the Odisha defense at this point.

The 20-year-old forward turned provider next when she flicked the ball over the head of an ODP defender and crossed for Dangmei to open her tally. Just before the half-time whistle, Manisha bagged her hat-trick and Gokulam's sixth goal as she expertly slotted home a cross from Soumya.

Gokulam Kerala FC continue their surge forward to post a dozen goals

Even after bagging a 6-0 lead in the first half, Gokulam Kerala FC didn't take the foot off the gas. Seconds after the restart, Manisha Kalyan darted down the left to set up Dangmei. The forward couldn't reach the cross, however, as luck would have it, Madhusmita Barick turned it into her own net.

Unsurprisingly, Gokulam had more firepower to introduce. Anthony Samson Andrews brought on Elshaddai Acheampong. The Ghanian forward got to work almost instantly and scored from a long ball by Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.

The 23-year-old Manipuri midfielder then made a darting run into the opposition box minutes later and scored Gokulam's ninth goal of the game.

Ruthless, in the truest sense of the word, Manisha capped off her night with a fifth goal in the 73rd minute. Karishma Shirvoikar latched on to a deflected long-ball in the 77th minute and piled on the local club's humiliation.

Substitute Elshaddai hammered home the final nail in the coffin as she went around the Odisha Police goalkeeper Sanjukta Tirkey and rolled the ball into an empty net to bag her brace. As the referee blew the final whistle, head coach Sradhanjali Samantaray and Odisha Police players breathed a sigh of relief.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar