IWL 2022: Mata Rukmani FC trumps Hans Women FC to take their first victory this season

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Mata Rukmani FC edged past Hans Women FC to register a 3-2 victory at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, in the Indian Women's League (IWL) on Wednesday. The victory was their first in the 2021-22 season.

The game unraveled as a cagey battle for midfield control in the initial minutes. Hans Women had a glorious early opportunity in the 12th minute when Muskan Khan found herself in the opposition box. However, her effort thumped into the woodwork.

However, just before the half-time whistle, the capital city club were made to rue their early miss when Mata Rukmani FC pulled ahead through an own goal. Ripika Khorram's solo run forced Hans’ defender Sana Chanu into an error, as the latter tucked the ball into her own net.

Mata Rukmani FC hold on for their first win

Coming out after the break, Hans Women FC were desperate and hungry to restore parity. Skipper Jyoti Ann Burrett provided just that. In the 53rd minute, Muskan, yet again in the thick of things, made a run down the left and squared the ball for Jyoti, who tapped it into the net.

But the goal ended up sending a much-needed warning sign to Mata Rukmani FC who replied almost immediately. In the 64th minute, Reet Kashyap scored a goal-of-the-season candidate, scoring from long range to make it 2-1.

Her effort from almost 40 yards out took an odd bounce, evaded the keeper, and rolled into the net.

The Chattisgarh-based club struck yet again a few minutes later. This time, through Priyanka Kashyap in the 78th minute. She got into the box and unleashed a perfectly placed shot to the right of the keeper.

But Hans Women had one final roll of the dice left. Jyoti Ann Burrett played a perfectly placed ball for substitute Lakshmi Verma, who did well from an acute angle to get the better of the keeper. However, her effort wasn't enough to get Hans Women FC back into the game as it ended 3-2.

