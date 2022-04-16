IWL 2022: Powered by Pyari Xaxa, Odisha Sports rallies from behind to trump ARA FC

In the final game of Matchday 2 of the Indian Women's League, Odisha Sports rallied back from a goal behind to win 3-1 against Ahmedabad Racquet Academy Football Club (ARA FC). Pyari Xaxa led the local club's fightback at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday with a brace.

ARA FC came into the IWL absolutely dominating teams in the qualifiers while becoming the first club from Gujrat to make it into the senior division. However, it was Odisha Sports who started the game on the front foot and carved out a few early half chances.

Satyabati Khadia had an early opportunity to test the ARA FC goalkeeper in the second minute but her effort flew wide. The first real chance of the game fell to the local side when Pyari Xaxa was through on goal in the 28th minute.

Rather than going for glory herself, the Indian national team forward squared the ball to Satyabati. Odisha Sports defender Naketa almost poked the low ball into her own net before Sudesh chipped in with a crucial save off the line. Satyabati's effort from the rebound gently rolled into the keeper's palms.

Replenished after the drinks break, the Ahmedabad side upped the ante as they pushed players forward. In the 39th minute, Nisha had the ball hoofed from deep into the opposition box. The 17-year-old tried to reach the ball but clattered with Odisha Police goalkeeper Sasmita Parida.

Although both teams were squabbling for midfield control in the latter part of the first half, ARA FC drew first blood through Anju. The skipper stole the ball off Juli Kishan in the opposition half and unleashed a vicious strike from the left corner of the box. The ball sailed over the helpless Odisha Police keeper and landed in the top right corner.

For all the chances and possession of ODP, the local club went into the break a goal behind against relatively inexperienced opposition.

Pyari Xaxa leads the charge against ARA FC in the second half

Odisha Sports came out after the break hungry for an equalizer. ARA FC were more than happy to maintain the lead and allow ODS all the possession. However, this eventually led to their downfall.

In the 52nd minute, Satyabati Khadia found herself open on the right flank with yards of space. She darted down the line and whipped a low cross for Pyari Xaxa. Although her first effort was gallantly blocked by Poonam, Xaxa buried the rebound to restore parity.

Odisha Sports continued to create chances but lacked the quality in the finish. But it was Pyari Xaxa who stepped again in the 79th minute. After being fed by Satyabati, the 24-year-old forward wriggled past a couple of defenders before rolling the ball on the first post. After almost 80 minutes of tenacious resistance, ARA FC finally went behind.

In the dying moments of the game, the Odisha club doubled their lead through Jasoda Munda. Pyari set her teammate up in the second minute of injury time. With the ARA FC defense out of sorts, Jasoda ran down the pitch and buried the ball into the bottom right corner.

Pyari Xaxa, with her two goals and an assist, was rightfully crowned the Hero of the Match. The victory puts Odisha Sports in a good position for the rest of the season while ARA FC will know that there is a lot to work to be done.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar