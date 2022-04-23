IWL 2022: Ruthless Gokulam Kerala FC put nine past Hans Women FC to stay top of the table

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC hammered bottom-placed Hans Women FC 9-0 at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Both Manisha Kalyan and Elshaddai Acheampong bagged braces as the Malabarians demolished the Delhi-based side.

Unsurprisingly, Gokulam Kerala FC were all over Hans Women FC right from the first whistle. Although Hans Women FC kicked the game off, the Malabarians won the ball almost instantly and combined perfectly to score the fastest goal in the IWL this season.

It took them just 41 seconds to break the deadlock as Elshaddai Acheampong was set through on the right flank. The Ghanian international drilled in a low cross for skipper Dangmei Grace, who tapped it home.

In the 18th minute, the Calicut-based club doubled their lead through a thunderous strike from Ashalata Devi. The center-back carried the ball from near the halfway line and unleashed a venomous effort from almost 30 yards out.

HWFC custodian Namrata Kaur couldn't get her hands to the effort and the ball thumped into the net. The onslaught from GKFC had only just started, with the capital city club completely pinned down.

Minutes later, Manisha Kalyan got on the scoresheet with a fizzing shot from the left corner of the opposition box. But the Indian starlet was not yet done. In the 25th minute, Manisha turned home a low cross from Soumya to go four goals clear.

Hans Women FC couldn't even string a progression of passes together. Before the half-time whistle, the Malabarians bagged their fifth of the game through Elshaddai. Manisha, open on the left flank, made a darting run and picked out the Ghanian forward in the box who tucked it home with ease.

Gokulam Kerala FC continue drubbing in the second half

In the second half, Gokulam started right where they left off. Within a matter of seconds after kickoff, Samiksha made it 6-0 with a long-range effort. The Hans shot-stopper got her hand on the ball but failed to keep it out.

In the 48th minute, Elshaddai doubled her tally for the night when she capitalized on some confusion inside the HWFC box and buried the loose ball into the back of the net.

Minutes after the hour mark, Gokulam scored again but this time through Win Theingi Tun. Full-back Dalima Chhibber delivered an inch-perfect cross and the Myanmar international just had to calmly tuck it home.

After scoring their eighth, the Malabarians slightly let their foot off the pedal and were more than happy to just control possession.

However, in the third minute of injury time, Anthony Samson Andrews' girls scored yet again, their ninth and final goal of the game. Dalima drilled in yet another juicy cross and substitute Jyoti did well to bury the ball home after a deflection.

