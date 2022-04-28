IWL 2022: Sethu FC edge past Kickstart FC thanks to Elizabeth Katungwa's brace

In a battle between two in-form sides, Sethu FC narrowly overcame Kickstart FC with a 2-1 victory in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Elizabeth Katungwa starred for the former champions with a first-half brace.

Coming into the fixture, both teams were unbeaten so far this season. Looking to maintain the record, the sides squabbled for midfield control in the initial minutes. However, the former IWL champions emerged victorious in the opening exchanges.

In the fourth minute, Sethu FC won a free kick in the opposition half, just outside the box. Grace Lalrampari stood over it and placed a curling effort into the far post. However, Kickstart FC keeper Maibam Devi pulled off an excellent diving save.

Sethu FC did well to utilize their experience and pin back the Bengaluru-based side right from the get-go. It didn't take long for the Madurai side to draw first blood.

Arifa Zaheer drilled in a cross from the right in the sixth minute and the Kickstart FC defender tried to clear the ball with a diving header. However, the rebound lined up perfectly on the bounce, allowing Elizabeth Katungwa to thump home a smashing volley.

With an early lead sealed, Sethu FC continued dominating possession and carving out half chances. Kenyan forward Elizabeth had another opportunity to score minutes later. But her effort was comfortably gobbled up by KSFC custodian Maibam Devi.

Although Kickstart grew desperate and upped the ante, Sethu FC masterfully kept control of the tempo of the match. Minutes before the half-time whistle, Elizabeth Katungwa struck for the Madurai side again.

Set up by a brilliant through ball from Grace Lalrampuri, the Kenyan striker made a darting run into the box and placed the ball into the far post from an acute angle.

Kickstart FC had one final throw of the dice left in the half. They responded almost immediately when skipper Margaret Devi unleashed an effort from almost 30 yards out. Sethu FC shot-stopper Devi D misjudged the flight of the shot and the ball ended up in the back of the net. Against the run of play, Kickstart FC had sliced the lead down by a goal.

The second half started quite like the first, with Sethu FC enjoying the initial momentum. Karthika Angamuthu had an opportunity to restore the two-goal lead in the 49th minute when she shot from just outside the box. However, her looping effort into the far post was parried away by a diving Maibam Devi.

Minutes later, Kickstart FC had an opportunity through Kaviya after she was set up by Prameshwori Devi. However, Kaviya's effort flew wide of the mark.

The Karnataka-based team made multiple substitutions in the second half to replenish their attack and bag the elusive equalizer. Sethu FC, though, did well to keep their opponents at bay throughout the game.

At the final whistle, Kickstart FC were handed their first loss in the tournament, while Sethu FC successfully managed to extend their winning streak.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar