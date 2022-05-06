IWL 2022: Sethu FC maintain winning streak with 4-0 hammering of Odisha Sports

Sethu FC continued their perfect start to the IWL 2022 season. They galloped to their sixth consecutive win as they thumped Odisha Sports 4-0 at the Capital Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Durga bagged a brace for the Madurai club as they remain level on points with IWL table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC.

Odisha Sports came into the game after a comprehensive 3-0 victory against PIFA Sports FC in their previous IWL fixture and were riding high on confidence. But almost instantly, as the referee blew the first whistle, Sethu FC took control of the progression of the game. The Chennai-based club didn't need long to break the deadlock.

In the fourth minute, Renu Rani flaunted her silky skills down the right flank and whipped in a cross for Elizabeth Katungwa. The Kenyan forward rose highest and headed the ball towards the far post as the helpless defenders stood and watched.

However, Sethu FC's onslaught was far from over. They doubled their lead in the sixth minute when Sandhiya Ranganathan delivered an inch-perfect cross for Karthika Angamuthu, who was left unmarked in the box. The latter calmly tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Things only got worse for Odisha Sports as Sethu FC extended their lead to 3-0 in the ninth minute. The Chennai team won a corner but the delivery was parried away by ODS custodian Sasmita Parida. However, the rebound fell kindly for Durga, who volleyed it home from inside the box.

Just before the first quarter of the game, Sethu FC sealed the tie.

With a three-goal lead in the bag, they took their foot off the peddle but still managed to control the tempo of the game. However, at the half-hour mark, the Madurai club added a fourth goal to their tally with Durga scoring her second of the night. Sandhiya put Elizabeth through down the right flank. The Kenyan international darted into the box and cut the ball back for Durga, who buried it with ease.

After the break, Odisha Sports grew visibly desperate and upped the ante. However, they were unable to breach Sethu FC's defense throughout the second half. The half ended without either side affecting the scoreboard, and Sethu FC completed their 4-0 win. They remain second in the IWL table by virtue of goal difference.

