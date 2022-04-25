IWL 2022: SSB Women FC glides past Mata Rukmani FC after defeat in their last match

SSB Women FC hammered Mata Rukmani FC 7-1 in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, April 24.

A resilient SSB Women FC suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous game. Meanwhile, Mata Rukmani FC suffered defeats in both their earlier matches. Hence, both teams were hungry to get back to winning ways.

SSB Women FC seemingly looked to be on top of the proceedings right from the first whistle. They controlled the tempo of the game and constantly kept pinning down the side from Chhattisgarh.

In the 18th minute, SSB were finally rewarded for their constant efforts. Sumila Chanu drilled in a cross from the left and the ball wasn't cleared properly by defender Nilima Khakha. It kindly fell for Gunjan Kumari, who thumped it into the top left corner.

Almost immediately, though, Mata Rukmani had an opportunity to equalize when Kiran Pisda was set through on goal. However, the forward took too long and the on-rushing keeper gobbled the ball.

SSB Women FC scored yet again moments after the drinks break, this time through Anibala Devi. The midfielder found herself in acres of space just outside the opposition box. With no one closing her down, Anibala pulled the trigger. Although MRFC custodian Meena Kashyap got her hand on the ball, she failed to keep it out.

But things only worsened for Kashyap as minutes later she failed to deal with SSB corner kick and nudged it into her own net. Just like that, the club from West Bengal were up by three goals.

After the break, SSB continued their dominance and added another goal to their tally in a matter of minutes.

In the 49th minute, Sumila Chanu skipped past a defender in the opposition half, created room for herself, and unleashed a belter of a strike from almost 30 yards out. The Mata Rukmani goalkeeper could do very little to keep the ball out of the net.

Minutes later, the Bastar-based club conceded again. Sumila was in the thick of things as she received the ball in the opposition box. Her low, driven shot was deflected into the back of the net by a defender.

On the hour mark, Mata Rukmani FC found a consolation goal through Kiran Pisda, who looked like their liveliest outlet in attack.

But SSB were ruthless, even with a four-goal lead. Sandhya Kachhap scored an absolute worldie when she shimmied past two defenders and thumped a crunching left-footed strike. The ball kissed the crossbar and went into the net.

But for Mata Rukamani FC, the misery wasn't yet over. SSB Women FC made the scoreline 7-1 for the night in the 74th minute. Sumila Chanu bagged her brace with a dipping right-footed strike from outside the box.

