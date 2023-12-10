East Bengal FC defeated Sports Odisha in their opening game of the IWL 2023-24 at Bhubaneswar’s Capital Football Arena on Sunday afternoon (December 10).

Goals from the debutants Sibani Devi and Margaret Devi powered East Bengal FC to kickstart their IWL 2023-24 campaign with a full three points. A total of five players, including both goalscorers, made their debuts for the Red and Gold Brigade in the match.

East Bengal FC dictated terms from the word go as they scored the first goal in the second minute of the game. Sathi Debnath delivered a delicious cross from the right flank into the box. The ball took a deflection off Margaret Devi but went to Sibani Devi who made no mistake and buried the ball into the back of the net.

The early goal rattled Sports Odisha and they failed to regroup during the whole game. East Bengal FC launched a barrage of attacks on the opposition but they lacked the finishing touch. At the end of the first half, they carried a slender 1-0 lead.

Margaret Devi's second-half goal ensures a winning start for East Bengal FC in the IWL 2023-24

The Red and Gold Brigade came out with the same intent in the second half as well. In the 59th minute, Margaret Devi doubled the lead after pouncing on a flawless cross from Sulanjana Raul from the left flank.

Sports Odisha did try to put up a fight in the second half but East Bengal FC's defence did a wonderful job. Their goalkeeper Melody Chanu made some vital saves and ensured a clean sheet in the first game of the season.

East Bengal FC will take on Kickstart FC in their next IWL 2023-24 match, while Sports Odisha will square off against Odisha FC in their next fixture of the Indian Women's League 2023-24.