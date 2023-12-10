IWL 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Indian Women's League standings after Matchday 1

Six out of the seven teams were in action on matchday one of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24. Odisha FC were the only team who didn't compete on matchday one.

Meanwhile, here's how the points table has shaped up after the first round of fixtures.

Kickstart FC have grabbed the top position in the IWL 2023-24 standings after registering a 3-0 win over HOPS FC. They have three points and a goal difference of +3.

East Bengal FC also secured three points against Sports Odisha, but they are in second place with a goal difference of +2.

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC played out a draw in matchday one of the Indian Women's League 2023-24

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC, who won their third IWL title last season, played out a goalless draw against Sethu FC in the season opener. With one point after one match and a goal difference of zero, Gokulam Kerala are third in the table.

They are followed by Sethu FC, who also have one point and a goal difference of zero.

Sports Odisha lost their game to East Bengal FC by a two goal margin and are fifth in the table with zero points and a goal difference of -2. Meanwhile, HOPS FC have a goal difference of -3 after losing to Kickstart FC in their opening fixture and they sit sixth in the IWL 2023-24 points table.

Odisha FC are the only team without a game in the Indian Women's League 2023-24 so far, and they currently occupy the bottom spot in the table.

The next Indian Women's League fixture will be played on Thursday, December 14 between Sethu FC and Gokulam Kerala FC. On Friday, Sports Odisha will take on Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar. Kickstart FC and East Bengal will lock heads on Saturday.