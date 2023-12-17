IWL 2023-24 Points Table: Updated Indian Women's League standings after Matchday 2

Kickstart FC continues to stay atop the IWL 2023-24 points table with a win over East Bengal FC in their second match of the season. They have six points, having won both the matches they've played thus far.

Gokulam Kerala FC climbed to second position in the Indian Women's League standings with a 1-0 victory against HOPS. They have four points from a couple of games, having won and drawn one each.

Odisha FC won their season opener against Odisha Sports to make it to the third position in the table.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC (previously second) have slipped to the fourth position in the IWL 2023-24 standings with three points. They have one win and as many losses from a couple of games.

SETHU FC are fifth with one point, courtesy of a draw against Gokulam Kerala FC. HOPS FC and Sports Odisha are placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the IWL 2024-24 points table.

Both teams are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the Indian Women's League and have lost two games apiece. The former has a goal difference of -4, while the latter has a goal difference of -6.

IWL 2023-24: Matchday 2 Results

HOPS Football Club lost their previous outing against defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC in the IWL 2023-24.

Anju Tamang found the back of the net in added time of the first half to guide the Kerala-based club to a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Sports Odisha succumbed to a 0-4 defeat against Odisha FC in Match 5 of the competition. Manisa Panna scored the opening goal of the match in the ninth minute.

Odisha FC extended their lead, courtesy of a brace from Burmese footballer Win Theingi Tun. Malati Munda scored a goal in the dying minutes of the game to make it 4-0.

Kickstart FC were up against East Bengal FC in the sixth match of the tournament. They won the match 3-1 to top the IWL 2023-24 points table.