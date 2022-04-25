Jeakson Singh extends stay with Kerala Blasters FC

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the extension of their midfielder, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam. The player will be with the club for the next 3 years until 2025.

Jeakson Singh was a regular with the Yellow Tuskers, playing in a double pivot alongside Lalthathanga Khawlhring. He played a huge role in his side's fourth-place finish in the league phase of the ISL 2021-22 and runners-up finish behind Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2021-22 Final. In his 16 appearances for the Yellow Tuskers that season, young Jeakson Singh scored once and assisted once.

Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson took to football courtesy of his father. He began his footballing journey aged 11 when he joined the Chandigarh Football Academy. He spent five years learning and developing his skills at the academy.

In 2016, he joined the youth team of Minerva Punjab and was a crucial player in the academy team, which won the AIFF U-15 & U-16 Youth League titles for two years consecutively.

Jeakson Singh represented the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and created history by scoring India’s only goal in the tournament. He was then loaned to the Indian Arrows during the I-League 2017-18.

The 20-year-old’s outstanding performance earned him a place with Kerala Blasters. Initially on the reserve team, he was promoted to the senior team of the Blasters in 2019. Since then, Jeakson has made 48 appearances. He has two goals, 187 tackles and 35 interceptions to his name till date for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

Speaking about his extended stay at the club, Jeakson said:

"I am delighted to continue my association with this amazing club, which I consider very close to my heart. I thoroughly enjoyed myself playing for Kerala Blasters in the past three seasons and I am very grateful that I will be able to continue donning the yellow shirt. Last year we came very close to create history but missed it in the end. I hope to achieve success with the club in the coming seasons."

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters FC, shared his views on Jeakson and said:

"I'm very happy about deal with Jeakson. He has the potential to be one of the best players in India and is still far from his potential. I don't have any doubt on his work ethic and professionalism. I look forward to working with him and to chasing our targets together."

Kerala Blasters FC retaining core team from last season

Along with Jeakson Singh, the Blasters have extended the stay of centre-back Bijoy for the long-term. The two players joined the likes of Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad, who signed long-term contracts last year.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit