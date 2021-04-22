Jerry Mawihmingthanga extends contract with Odisha FC

Indian winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga has signed a new long-term contract with Odisha FC after both parties reached an agreement, the club confirmed on April 22 (Thursday).

— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) April 22, 2021

Jerry Mawihmingthanga has played for NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC & Odisha FC

Jerry made his ISL debut for NorthEast United FC in 2016 before moving on to Jamshedpur FC. He made 28 appearances and scored one goal across a couple of seasons for the Red Miners.

The young winger then joined Odisha FC in 2019, playing in 34 matches since his debut for the club. He has found the net a total of four times and provided his teammates with 10 successful assists over the last two seasons.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga was awarded the FPAI Young Player of the Year Award for the 2019/20 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

During the recently-concluded edition of the ISL, Jerry played 17 matches for the Kalinga Warriors. He assisted in five goals during the season and recorded the most assists by an Indian player in the 2020/21 ISL.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga is an excellent player on the right-wing who can cover several parts of the ground at a very quick speed. His passing and crossing abilities have come in handy in several instances for the club, though they finished at the bottom of the points table.

The 24-year-old hopes to help his club bounce back from a forgetful 2020/21 season, where they finished last in the ISL points table.

"I am very happy that I will continue playing for Odisha FC. I have always enjoyed my time at the club and am looking forward to the same in my upcoming days with the team. I am extremely thankful to the club management for their continuous support and would want to make the club and its fans proud with some good performances in the future," said Jerry Mawihmingthanga.