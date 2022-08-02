Joby Justin close to signing for East Bengal - Reports

East Bengal are in advanced talks with Joby Justin. A source close to the development has confirmed that the club has offered him a two-year deal with the Kolkata giant. Justin was an important member of East Bengal's 2019 I-League squad.

Joby Justin started his football career for Kerala SEB. He was scouted by Alvito D Cunha for East Bengal in 2017. From the very initial stages of the CFL, he made his presence known by scoring acrobatic goals.

He made 27 appearances for East Bengal FC, scoring 11 goals. The following season, he made a move to the ISL when he signed for ATK (now known as ATK Mohun Bagan). He played 10 matches for them, scoring 1 goal.

He left ATK in search of game time. He spent last season with Chennaiyin FC but failed to make a league appearance for them due to injury problems. Joby Justin also has experience of playing at the international level for the Indian national team. He has represented his nation on three occasions.

Amarjit Singh Kiyam appears for East Bengal medical test on August 1

East Bengal FC have already begun their season-long preparations. Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti have been roped in for two and three years respectively.

Jijo Joseph, Kerala's Santosh trophy-winning captain, has also joined the club. Eight of their ISL players have already arrived in the city. Amarjit Singh, Mobbashir and Angousana completed their medical on August 1.

The team has prepared a group of 19 players to compete in the CFL and Durand Cup. They are now looking for a young goalie to join their team.

Stephen Constantine has been named head coach of the club, with Bino George acting as his assistant. The team will begin training on August 4.

For pre-season training, the team may go to Malaysia. Stephen Constantine is anticipated to outperform his predecessors in the ISL with a well-experienced squad at his disposal.

