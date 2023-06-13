Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal extending his stay until 2024, the club announced on Tuesday, June 13.

Ferrando joined the club mid-way through the 2021-22 season after departing FC Goa. In his first year, he guided the Mariners to a third-place finish in the Indian Super League (ISL), but they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Hyderabad FC.

Mohun Bagan started their 2022-23 campaign in a disappointing note as they were knocked out in the group stages of the Durand Cup. Despite recurring inconsistencies in the initial stages of the ISL season, they picked up momentum in the final months and qualified for the playoffs.

After overcoming Odisha FC, Ferrando’s side locked horns with old foes Hyderabad FC. This time, they secured a victory on penalties to set up a final against Bengaluru FC.

The Mariners ultimately went on to lift the ISL title against all the odds after defeating the Blues via another penalty shootout. They then beat Hyderabad, again on penalties, in a playoff match to book their spot in next season’s AFC Cup.

Juan Ferrando has been lauded for his management style and ability to adapt to different game situations. With him at the helm, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to build on their success and improve their performances in the upcoming campaign.

Really happy to continue my work with Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando and Mohun Bagan Super Giant would have been delighted with their ISL 2022-23 success. However, Ferrando has vowed to continue showing the unwavering determination that resulted in their triumph.

Speaking to the Mohun Bagan SG media after signing a new contract, the Spanish tactician said:

"I'm really happy to continue my work with Mohun Bagan. I'm thankful for [owner] Dr. Sanjeev Goenka on entrusting me with this responsibility again. With my staff, I assure you all coming season we will not relax because we are defending champions.

"The philosophy of Mohun Bagan Super Giant is to improve every year. We will build an even stronger team and be ready to challenge the championship again. Also, we want to do well in the AFC Cup and go further this year around."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have already set their sights on improving their squad depth.

Australian striker Jason Cummings, who enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season with A-League side Central Coast Mariners, has reportedly agreed to join the club. Rumors also suggest that they are targeting Chennaiyin FC skipper and seasoned Indian international Anirudh Thapa.

The expectations are certainly sky-high among the Mariners and they will hope Juan Ferrando can lead them to another successful season.

