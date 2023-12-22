Aizawl FC and Inter Kashi played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their I-League 2023-24 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Thursday (December 21).

K Lalhmangaihkima's late equalizer cancelled out Mohammed Asif's first-half strike as both sides shared the spoils at full-time.

The People's Club began brilliantly in front of their home crowd and should have secured the lead in the 16th minute. However, veteran goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya pulled a wonderful save in Inter Kashi's goal.

The home team created a few more chances, but they failed to capitalize on them. Inter Kashi, on the other hand, were clinical when they got their chance as Mohammed Asif gave them the lead in the 43rd minute.

Spanish striker Mario Barco took a low right-footed shot at Aizawl FC's goal from a narrow-angle. The ball fell in front of Mohammed Asif after hitting the far post and he made no mistake in tapping it into an open net.

Aizawl FC extend their unbeaten streak in I-League 2023-24 to seven games

The home side pressed hard in the second half in search of an equalizer. However, there was no change in the scoreline as Aizawl FC lacked the end product despite creating a number of chances.

Inter Kashi also had their chances to extend their lead and kill the game, but Aizawl goalkeeper Nora Fernandes brought his A-game to deny the visitors. In the final few minutes, Inter Kashi parked the bus in order to preserve their one-goal advantage.

However, substitute K Lalhmangaihkima, who was introduced at half-time in place of Sheikh Sahil, scored a thunderous goal with his left foot to level the scores after the ball found its way to him following a weak clearance from Anil Chawan.

The scoreline read 1-1 at the full-time whistle as Aizawl FC stretched their unbeaten run to seven games. Their last defeat was a 5-1 hiding at the hands of Delhi FC on November 17.