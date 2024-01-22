Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group C standings after Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC finished atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group C points table following a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their final group-stage fixture on Sunday.

The Islanders finished with nine points, winning all three of their Group C matches. They had an overall goal difference of three, scoring six goals and conceding three.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC finished second in the group with four points from three encounters, having won, lost, and drew one apiece. They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC.

In the last Group C encounter, Chennaiyin FC faced a 1-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC to crash out of the competition. The Marina Machans finished the league stage with a goal difference of one, having scored three goals and conceded two.

Punjab FC finished third in the points table with a couple of points from three games. They drew a couple of games and lost one. The Shers drew against Chennaiyin FC and Gokulam Kerala FC, while they lost against table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

The Punjab-based franchise finished their campaign with a negative goal difference of -1, having scored three goals and conceded four.

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the standings with a single point from three encounters. They drew one and lost a couple of matches in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The Malabarians drew against Punjab FC and faced defeats against Indian Super League clubs Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC. The Kerala-based club scored one goal and conceded three, finishing with a negative goal difference of -2.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC qualify for the semis

Group C table-toppers Mumbai City FC will take on the Group D toppers (yet to be decided) in the second semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Thursday, January 25, at 7:30 pm IST.