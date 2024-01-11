Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group C standings after Mumbai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Mumbai City FC are placed atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group C points table with three points, having won their season opener 2-1 against Gokulam Kerala FC on Thursday (January 11).

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC are at the bottom of the standings after facing a last-minute defeat against the Islanders.

The two other teams in the group are Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC. Both teams are yet to play a game and will lock horns with each other later in the day.

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Mumbai City FC 1 2 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Punjab FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Gokulam Kerala FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Mumbai City FC pump in 2 goals in second half

Mumbai City FC defeated I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in their season opener of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Indian Super League outfit was led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, while Alberto Noguera returned to the starting XI.

Moreover, Nathan Rodrigues and Franklin Nazareth were handed their maiden appearances for the Islanders in the Super Cup 2024.

Mumbai City FC looked strong in the game with a couple of early chances. However, Gokulam Kerala FC took the lead, courtesy of a goal by Alejandro Sanchez in the 22nd minute.

Valpuia headed in a corner to level the score, but the referee disallowed the goal, reversing his own decision. Mumbai City FC failed to convert a few more chances in the final minutes of the first half.

Coming into the second half, Mumbai City FC were trailing by a goal. They were still not at their best as they failed to convert the chances that came their way.

Ayush Chhikara came off the bench to score a goal in the 76th minute to level the scoreline. Nasser El Khayati played the ball to Ayush, who sealed the deal for Mumbai City FC.

When it looked like the game was going to end in a draw, Noguera was fouled in the box by the Malabrians' defenders. A small error cost Gokulam Kerala FC as they handed their opposition a penalty.

Nasser El Khayati rose to the occasion and converted the penalty in the dying minutes of the game to ensure his side registered a 2-1 victory in their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 season opener.