Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group C standings after Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC

Mumbai City FC have retained their top spot in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group C Points Table following a closely fought 3-2 victory over Punjab FC on Tuesday (January 16).

The Islanders have six points from a couple of games, having won both matches they've played thus far. They have a goal difference of two, having scored five goals and conceded three.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, are placed third in the standings with a solitary point from two games. They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin FC and followed it up with a 3-2 loss against Mumbai City FC.

Punjab FC have scored a negative goal difference of -1, scoring three goals and conceding four goals.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are second in the Group C points table with four points to their name. They have won and lost one match each, and have a goal difference of two in the ongoing edition of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The Marina Machans drew their season opener against Punjab FC and won their second match of the tournament 2-0 against Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Malabarians are placed at the bottom of the standings, having lost both games they've played thus far in the competition. They have a score difference of -3, having scored one goal and conceded three.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Upcoming Group C Fixtures

Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC have been knocked out of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. They will take on each other in a dead-rubber contest on Sunday and will look to end the tournament on a high.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in another Group C encounter on Sunday, January 21. Fans can look forward to an intense clash as both teams look for a berth in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semi-finals.

Sunday (January 21) fixtures

Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 2:00 pm IST

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 pm IST