Kerala Blasters 0-1 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings for The Tuskers | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, in the final league game of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The hosts controlled the ball in the early stages, but it was the Nizams who came close to scoring, with Joel Chianese's stunning attempt hitting the post.

Following a spell of tight battle in midfield, Hyderabad FC took the lead through Borja Herrara, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner after a well-worked move.

The visitors appeared to have scored another goal, but Chianese was deemed to have been in an offside position when he put the ball into the back of the net. Kerala Blasters pressed forward in the hope of equalizing, but the first half ended with the Nizams holding a slim lead.

The Tuskers continued to dominate possession in the second half, but their opponents were compact and restricted them. They only had two shots in the box during the entire game and it was certainly a flat performance.

Manolo Marquez’s side ultimately held on to their lead as the Blasters suffered just their third defeat at home. On that note, let’s take a look at how Kerala Blasters' players fared against Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Prabhsukhan Gill [6/10]

Gill had little to do in the first half and wasn’t at fault for the first goal. He was a passenger in the second half as his side looked for an equalizer.

Ayush Adhikari [6/10]

Ayush started at right-back, but advanced higher up the pitch and, at times, held the width. His defensive awareness was weak at times as Halicharan Narzary got the better of him on a couple of occasions. He was replaced around the hour mark.

Hormipam [5/10]

Hormipam almost gave away a penalty in the first half but was largely composed at the back in the first half. He had some nervy moments in the second half and was also booked.

Marko Leskovic [6/10]

Leskovic returned to the starting lineup after over a month and was rusty in the opening exchanges. But he grew into the game and started the Kerala Blasters’ attack on several occasions.

Jessel Carneiro [4/10]

Carneiro was easily shrugged off by Yasir, which ultimately led to Hyderabad FC’s opening goal. He failed to deal with the winger’s threat as he was often beaten in one-on-one situations.

Vibin Mohanan [7/10]

A first start for the 20-year-old and he was certainly up for it. Vibin was tidy in possession and complemented Ivan Kalyuzhnyi well. He certainly impressed the Manjappada with his flashy touches.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi [6/10]

Ivan was a physical presence in the midfield for Kerala Blasters and his passing was quality as well. He was lively but did not create anything meaningful. The Ukrainian was also booked and will miss the decisive playoff match against Bengaluru FC.

Sahal Abdul Samad [5/10]

Sahal was largely anonymous in both halves and failed to get involved in any of the Kerala Blasters' moves. He was once again substituted around the 70th-minute mark.

Bryce Miranda [5/10]

Bryce made some good runs into space on the left flank, but his final ball was poor. After a disappointing performance, he was replaced in the 60th minute.

Adrian Luna [6/10]

Luna struggled to make an impact in the first half and was marked out of the game. He only created one chance and it was certainly a disappointing night for Luna.

Dimitiros Diamantakos [5.5/10]

Diamantakos’ hold-up play was decent, but he lacked service. An ineffective display by him as he never really got into the game.

Substitutes

Danish Farooq [6/10]

Farooq was energetic and his pass selection was admirable. He did not make any impact in the final third.

Apostolos Giannou [6.5/10]

Giannou added a much-needed attacking presence to the Blasters. His movements posed problems for Nizams’ defense but he only made one pass into the final third.

Nishu Kumar [5.5/10]

Nishu defended well, but he struggled to create any opportunities despite playing higher up the pitch for the majority of the game.

Nihal Sudeesh [6/10]

Nihal added pace and was a constant threat with his runs in behind. However, Akash Mishra had the upper hand on him.

Bijoy Varghese [N/A]

Too late to mark.

