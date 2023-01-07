"Kerala Blasters have been better since we last played them" - Mumbai City boss Des Buckingham expecting tough challenge in upcoming ISL 2022-23 clash

Mumbai City FC will face Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena in their 13th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Sunday (January 8).

Mumbai City, who are unbeaten in the ISL so far this season, sit second in the table with 30 points from 12 matches. A win against the Kochi outfit on Sunday would see them reclaim their place at the top of the table.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, go into the match on the back of an impressive eight-game unbeaten run. Islanders head coach Des Buckingham, though, is not too bothered about streaks. He told a press conference:

"Now, we don't look at the opposition too much in terms of streaks in the same way we don't look at our own run and streak. I've spoken about making sure we just focus on our game and prepare ourselves as well as we can to face what will be a very tough and challenging Kerala Blasters side, we know that.

"But, also, we've been playing some good football as well. So, what I'm expecting is a very good game, again, with two good teams trying to play exciting football. I'm hoping it showcases that in the stadium for everybody."

Buckingham tipped his hat to Kerala Blasters, admitting they have improved since Mumbai City beat them 2-0 earlier this season. He said:

"I think Kerala Blasters are a wonderful side. I think there's only Ivan [Vukomanovic], Manolo [Marquez], and myself who have remained with the same team for the second consecutive season. And I think what you certainly get with that, you get some consistency, the players get used to the coaching and how the coach wants to play.

"I can only speak on behalf of what we do here. The more time you get to do that, you'd like to think the team gets better. I think Kerala Blasters have been better since we last played them but I'd say we're better than when we last played them as well."

The English tactician also expressed his admiration for his Kerala Blasters counterpart Vukomanovic, saying:

"They've got a wonderful coach in Ivan, I think they're a very good team. They've recruited again very well and have played some good football in the last couple of games. But we'll do as much as we can to prepare ourselves to try and be successful for the game."

Buckingham previously cited Mumbai City's 2-2 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan as the benchmark for the growth of Indian football. Asked if he expects a match of similar quality against the Blasters, he replied:

"We'll be doing our best to try and replicate that because I really enjoyed that game [against ATK Mohun Bagan] and I know that the players did. I think the fans and even the commentators spoke about it being one of the best games in ISL history.

"That was down to the quality, the speed of the game, the good decisions that were consistently made, and the entertainment that was put on for everybody. Not much entertainment from the sidelines watching as a coach sometimes."

He added:

"We'll be doing as much as we can to replicate that and do it over the 90 minutes and do it game to game because I think if we can do that, we know Kerala Blasters will turn up and try and do the same thing.

"Everybody wants to see that kind of thing and if we can get it more regular, which I think we're starting to get closer to, I'll be very happy."

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) notably missed Mumbai City's 4-2 win against Odisha FC earlier this week. However, he is now in line to return to action against Kerala Blasters.

Providing an update on the midfielder's status, Buckingham said:

"He [Apuia] trained fully yesterday [Friday] and as long as he comes through today fully as well, he'll be available for selection tomorrow. Whether he starts or he doesn't, I'll tell you tomorrow before the game."

Lallianzuala Chhangte has been in fine form for Mumbai City this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 12 matches. Buckingham went on to wax lyrical about the winger:

"We brought Chhangte here because... again, it's about player profiles and the players fitting the way we want to play and we certainly see that in his game. That was the reason we bought him into the club last January.

"It took him some time to adapt and get an understanding in the [first] six months that he was with us. The good thing is, now, mentioning the work that we're doing... there's a lot of work that is going on behind the scenes but it's a lot of work that he's doing that is getting him the rewards."

He added:

"Not only that, he's surrounded by some wonderful players. We've obviously got [Jorge Pereyra] Diaz, [Alberto] Noguera, Greg Stewart... Vikram [Partap Singh] and Bipin [Singh] challenging him for a spot. And the players around in that front third especially, to see them not only perform individually but also work together.

"Chhangte's goal, the first goal in the last game where he linked and combined with Diaz, it's very exciting to watch players when they're playing and performing well with confidence. With that all said, I hope that continues for the remainder of the season."

Mumbai City recently added two Indian teenagers to their ranks in the shape of Halen Nongtdu and Ahan Prakash. Explaining the reasons for their acquisitions, Buckingham elucidated:

"We've obviously announced the signing of Halen, we announced the signing of the goalkeeper Ahan yesterday [Friday] as well, two very good young Indian players. We hope to help them continue progressing in their careers.

"We recruited them because we felt both of them fit the way we want to play, not just this year but looking further forward. We'll also announce after this press conference that both of them have been registered in our ISL squad, so both will be eligible to play if we want to put them on the pitch."

Nongtdu is a versatile defender who can play in a variety of positions but Buckingham sees him developing as a top central defender. The Mumbai City head coach explained:

"Halen, I see him as a centre-back at this football club. He is big, physical, and strong, but that wasn't the main attraction. It was the ability he has with the ball at his feet as a young boy. I think he offers a lot physically and he's never... he tells me he has never been in the gym, which, for the size of him and the shape of him, is quite surprising.

"But, if we can, again, give them, when the young players come in, some time to adapt to the senior environment and the professional environment here, I'm very excited about what both of them will hopefully be able to do in the future at this club."

Buckingham went on to state that he does not expect further incomings at the club this month as he is happy with the squad at his disposal. He revealed:

"No incomings. We've done a lot of work from this time last year, actually, to all the areas that we wanted to recruit, that was foreign and domestic. We didn't have mass changes last year, by the end of the season.

"We changed four foreign players and brought two domestic players in - Bhaskar [Roy] and Sanjeev [Stalin]. So, I'm very happy that we've looked at the long term in terms of the players, how we want to play and the players we want to, obviously, have here, not just this year, but beyond."

The Islanders boss also stressed the need for each and every player in his team to contribute on and off the pitch to try and help the club achieve their targets. He explained:

"The reason I mention that is because we're at the stage of the season now where there are only six weeks of the season left, the regular season. We've tried to build a squad that not only has quality but also has depth.

"Because we've already seen in the most recent games, actually all the 12 games we've played, we need everybody in our squad if we want to go and achieve the success that we want this year, whether it's the ones that start or the ones that allow us to finish very strong."

Buckingham notably put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Mumbai City this week. Asked about committing his future to the ISL outfit, he replied:

"It was, obviously, a lot of things to decide both life-wise and career-wise for me over the last couple of weeks. I'm very happy with the decision I've made to stay here. I've spoken about the support that I've had from both the City Football Group and also Mumbai since I arrived here and since I arrived into the group two, two-and-a-half years ago.

"So, when the decision and the opportunity came to try and build on what we've done in the last 15 months, it was a very exciting one to me and one that I feel was the right time now to commit here and see what we can do."

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



We're delighted to announce that Des Buckingham has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with



#Des2025 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity

Buckingham went on to express his desire to secure another AFC Champions League qualification with Mumbai City, saying:

"Yes, the Champions League is obviously an exciting thing we went to. There is still one more opportunity at the moment for whichever team wins this league to compete with Jamshedpur FC at the end of the season to take what will be the final spot for the foreseeable future.

"We had a taste of it and we've got players now that want to go back and see if we can do that, but we know we've got eight more regular games that we need to really make sure we prepare for."

The Mumbai coach, though, stressed the need for the Islanders to focus on their upcoming ISL clash against Kerala Blasters. He said:

"We can't look further forward than Kerala Blasters. So, we'll do as much as we can to prepare for Kerala Blasters and if we do that and do that for the next eight games, we'll put ourselves in the strongest position come the end of the season."

Buckingham was also quizzed about his vision for Mumbai City beyond this season, to which he replied:

"That was the excitement behind a large part of the decision behind staying. It's my vision that I want to be the best coach that I can be and I'm supported hugely by the club and I'm supported hugely by the City Football Group. When I aligned what I want to do, it very much aligns with what the club wants to do. The club wants to be the best club it can be.

"It's not going to compete against others, it's very much about looking from within and making sure we build our club up the way that we want, and resource and do everything we can to make sure we are the same as any other CFG club, which I'm confident to say, coming from Melbourne City, we've got a lot of that in here already."

He added:

"But, it is now about trying and improving that and getting better, which will help us provide better services to players, to the staff, to the football community. And then, it's trying to make sure this club is successful.

"If we can do that and remain consistent with that, we'll set this team up to try and be successful as it can be not just for one season, but for hopefully many more, both domestically and hopefully Asia."

The Mumbai City gaffer also provided his thoughts on the launch of a new football roadmap by the All India Football Federation. He said:

"I think it's a good thing. I'll go back to my time in New Zealand, where maybe 10 or 15 years ago, there wasn't such a roadmap, and they got a football plan and what it did is it provided some real guidelines and guidance across the country for what they wanted to look like both now and in the future.

"When I look at New Zealand football now, 10 years later, and I look at other countries that have done the same thing, anywhere around the world it has happened, I think over time you get people working towards a more shared direction. And hopefully, put better things in place for people to work towards."

He explained that India will reap the rewards if they stay patient with the roadmap the AIFF implements, saying:

"You see the benefit and fruition of that at a later stage because of that. You've got more people working together, hopefully, closely aligned with each other, providing what can only be good things for Indian players and young players coming through to fall in love with the game and stay in love with the game.

"If they can make careers out of it like these guys have... because I'm hoping that they will do the same thing here."

Buckingham will ensure Mumbai City's growth - Rahul Bheke

Buckingham was joined by Mumbai City full-back Rahul Bheke for the pre-match press conference. The defender briefly plied his trade for the Islanders' upcoming opponents Kerala Blasters in 2015.

The India international was asked how he helps the likes of Ahan Prakash and Halen Nongtdu settle in at the club as the Islanders' captain. He said:

"It is really important for me as a senior or as a captain to keep motivating them, keep guiding them in the right direction. So, that's what I'll keep doing, helping them throughout the season."

Chhangte was notably featured in the FIFA 23 Team of the Week following his goalscoring performance against Odisha FC this week. Bheke had this to say about the same:

"I've seen that. It's a good sign and it's good for him [Chhangte] and the way he's doing. I hope he continues doing that. He keeps coming every week on that card."

90ndstoppage @90ndstoppage | Mumbai City FC forward Lallianzuala Chhangte features in the FIFA 23 Team of the week (10). #ISL #FIFA23

Asked what his message for the Mumbai City fans is ahead of their home match against Kerala Blasters, Bheke replied:

"I think the message will be the same as the last games. We need them [the fans] in large numbers to support the team. We need them in the stands, they're like our 12th man. So, they give us the boost, the energy on the field to perform well."

"You know that there will be Kerala Blasters fans too in the stands, so we need Mumbai City fans to be there. It's a weekend, so I'm looking forward to seeing them and playing in front of them."

The 32-year-old also expressed his delight at Buckingham committing his future to Mumbai City. He explained:

"From the time of the coach's arrival last season, the team has been growing and doing better, we've seen that in the Champions League, then in the Durand Cup, and now this season.

"I'm sure that the continuity will be there and I'm sure the fans, the team, the players, each and everyone wants the club to grow. I'm sure he [Buckingham] will do that. We all want to see that growth at Mumbai City."

It remains to be seen if Mumbai City can keep their unbeaten run intact against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

