Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro to miss Hero Super Cup 2023

Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro will miss the upcoming edition of the Hero Super Cup 2023, which is slated to commence on Saturday, April 8, in Kerala. With him missing the entire Super Cup 2023, his final game for the Kerala Blasters was against Bengaluru FC in the recently concluded ISL season.

The India international played 18 league-stage matches and the ISL Playoff match against Bengaluru FC, in which he was subbed off in the 76th minute due to an injury. Jessel played a total of 1,256 minutes for Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2022/23.

Overall, the 32-year-old has played 66 matches for the Kerala-based club and has assisted six times to date.

Kerala Blasters FC squad for Super Cup 2023

Kerala Blasters FC have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Super Cup. Jessel Carneiro was initially announced as the captain of the 29-member squad. However, with him being ruled out of the competition, the Tuskers are expected to announce their new captain shortly.

Uruguayan player Adrian Luna will also not be participating in the 2023 Super Cup. The club has granted him leave for personal reasons.

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir

Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna

Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

Kerala Blasters Fixtures in Super Cup 2023

Kerala Blasters FC are pitted in Group A of the Super Cup 2023 alongside RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC and a third team that'll be decided after the playoffs stage.

Saturday, April 8

Kerala Blasters FC vs RoundGlass Punjab, 8:30 pm IST

Wednesday, April 12

TBD vs Kerala Blasters FC, 5:00 pm IST

Sunday, April 16

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 8:30 pm IST

(All matches of Group A will take place at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.)

