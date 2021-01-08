Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna apologizes to fans after his side's dismal performance against Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters FC suffered their fifth loss in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) as they were thumped 4-2 by Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Jordan Murray (7') and Gary Hooper (79') were the goalscorers for the Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC entered the game as the only winless team in the ISL this season. However, a lackluster defeat against the bottom-placed side forced an apology from Kibu Vicuna, who is a former I-League winning coach.

If you think that Kibu Vicuna is the only problem then you are wrong. Our scouting has been the biggest problem. Average Indian players and expensive non-performing overrated foreign players. #KeralaBlasters — Desi2wins (@Desi2wins) January 7, 2021

Speaking to the media after the loss to Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said:

"I first want to say sorry to all the supporters of Kerala Blasters because we didn't play a good match. We committed too many mistakes and this is not the team we want to see."

Kerala Blasters created some good chances and even had two goals to show for their efforts. However, an awful performance from their defensive unit saw Kibu Vicuna's side concede four goals.

"The opponent is scoring more goals than us. We scored one goal, but didn't react well and they scored two. We started the second half and they scored a goal. And, when we reacted, the match was already lost. They scored four. We had two chances to score the third. But, it's almost impossible to get points if you concede four goals," Vicuna further added.

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna explains the reasons for tinkering with his back-four again

Abdul Hakku found his way back in the starting line-up of Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters' coach Kibu Vicuna dropped Costa Nhamoinesu and brought back Abdul Hakku in the starting line-up. Sandeep Singh retained his position as the center-back, with Nishu Kumar and Jessel Carneiro playing at right-back and left-back respectively.

Unbelievable performance from @KeralaBlasters !!! 4 goals conceded till now against the bottom team, a team which has not won till now!!!! Our defense is a joke!!! Have to say that letting go of @SandeshJhingan was not a right decision #ISL #keralablasters — Mithun. K (@miths1228) January 7, 2021

Bakary Kone replaced Nishu after the latter hobbled off the pitch just before half-time. Kone played as a center-back while Sandeep operated on the right flank. But, in the 59th minute, Sandeep was taken off to make way for Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

Explaining his constant chopping and changing of the back-line, Kibu Vicuna said:

"We have players that are not ready to play. Yesterday in the last training, Costa (Nhamoinesu) had a small injury, so he couldn't play tonight. Bakary (Kone) was recovering from an injury and not able to play the ninety minutes. We have to play with the players we have."

Kerala Blasters FC cannot afford to dwell on this defeat, as they are scheduled to return to ISL action this weekend when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday.