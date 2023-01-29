Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 NorthEast United FC: Diamantakos double lifts Tuskers to 3rd in ISL 2022-23 standings

Kerala Blasters FC picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in their Matchweek 16 clash at the JNI Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, January 29.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for the Highlanders very early in the game as the hosts received their first chance after just 50 seconds. Dimitris Diamantakos raced through on the left flank, an avenue later taken up by several Tuskers players, and got into the box before firing a low shot on goal.

Fortunately for the visitors, Arindam Bhattacharya made a smart stop down to his left before gathering the ball on the second attempt.

NorthEast United displayed more defensive grit from then on, even though they allowed Kerala Blasters to build possession slowly. The former received a good chance as well thanks to a fabulous run by Emil Benny, but the resulting shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Apostolos Giannou then received a glorious opportunity to put the Tuskers ahead in the 14th minute after being found by Bryce Miranda's cutback from the left. However, the Australian put his first-time effort wide of the post.

Shortly after that, both Giannou and Diamantakos attacked a teasing cross from Rahul KP following some smart play on the right flank. However, neither could get enough on the ball to divert it towards goal.

Close to the half-hour mark, it was Adrian Luna's turn to miss a golden chance for the Kerala Blasters. Once again, Miranda carried the ball into acres of space on the left and crossed it into the box. Luna arrived at the far-post, but somehow put his shot wide with the goal gaping.

Bhattacharya had more work to do in the 40th minute as some pinball in the box eventually saw Giannou set up Diamantakos. The latter struck a first-time effort on target, but the NorthEast United custodian did well to palm it away.

However, the Highlanders' resistance was eventually broken after they switched off during a throw-in on the left wing. Nobody got out to close down Miranda, who took his time and whipped in a ball into the box. Diamantakos rose highest and headed it past Bhattacharya to put the hosts a goal to the good.

There was more joy to come for the Kerala Blasters as Luna chipped the ball over the visitors' defense less than 120 seconds after the goal. Once again, NorthEast United were caught flat-footed and Diamantakos raced through to latch on to the pass.

The Greek showed immense composure to finish with his left to put his side two to the good. It meant the Tuskers took a deserved advantage into the interval, much to the happiness of a bouncing home crowd.

Kerala Blasters FC exercise control to subject NorthEast United to 14th loss of ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC had a fairly simple job in the second half of their ISL 2022-23 fixture against NorthEast United FC on Sunday. They merely needed to see the game out and that's what they did.

However, they did create chances as well, with the first one coming just four minutes after the match resumed. Apostolos Giannou found Dimitris Diamantakos outside the area and the latter fired from distance, but the ball flew just over the crossbar.

Substitute Sahal Abdul Samad added some more spark to the hosts' frontline, playing a key part in a move after the hour-mark. However, Rahul KP's resulting half-volley from outside the box was straight at Arindam Bhattacharya.

In the 77th minute, NorthEast United created their best chance of the game as the Kerala Blasters committed men forward. Parthib Gogoi, one of the Highlanders' only positives from this season, found plenty of space on the right and whipped in a superb cross into the box.

It found its way to Romain Philippoteaux, but the normally reliable Frenchman blasted wide from close to the penalty spot.

With the Tuskers controlling the game reasonably well from there on, clear-cut chances remained at a premium. However, Ivan Vukomanovic's side almost added to their lead deep into stoppage time.

Substitute Ayush Adhikari delivered a pinpoint corner that was met by Ruivah Hormipam with a firm header. However, Bhattacharya reacted brilliantly to tip it onto the crossbar.

That proved to be the final piece of telling action as Kerala Blasters picked up a 2-0 win. The victory moved them up to third in the ISL 2022-23 standings with 28 points from 15 matches and a step closer to sealing a playoff spot.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, remain dead-last with just four points from 16 matches after suffering their 14th reverse of a nightmare campaign.

