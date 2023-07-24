The recent swap deal between Kerala Blasters FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant grabbed the headlines, as Sahal Abdul Samad and Pritam Kotal moved in the opposite direction.

Now, after a week since the deal's confirmation, Kerala Blasters have announced that Kotal has arrived in Kerala in time for the Durand Cup.

The transfer made waves not only due to the quality of the players involved but also the significant fee paid. Reports indicate that along with Kotal, Kerala Blasters received a hefty sum of INR 90 lakhs for Sahal Abdul Samad.

Kotal's football journey began with Indian Arrows, and in 2013, he made a move to Mohun Bagan. Over the years, he has represented various ISL teams, such as Pune City FC, Delhi Dynamos, and ATK, before becoming a crucial part of Mohun Bagan SG during their transition to the ISL.

During his time with the club, Kotal even held the captain's armband and led them to the ISL title last season. Furthermore, his consistency also earned him 52 appearances for the Indian national team, since his debut in 2015.

Speaking about what Kotal will add to the club, Blasters’ Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said:

“Pritam is a player with a tremendous work ethic and winning mentality. It is very rare to see players like Pritam who, despite having enjoyed the kind of success that he has enjoyed over the years, still want to reinvent themselves, get better, and maintain their standard of play. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our squad.”

Kotal's presence is set to bolster Kerala Blasters' defense, as they struggled at the back and conceded cheap goals last season.

What will Pritam Kotal bring to Kerala Blasters?

Kotal's leadership will undoubtedly be the most valuable asset he brings to Kerala Blasters. With the loss of club captain and senior players, Jessel Carneiro and Harmanjot Khabra, his addition will inject much-needed experience into the dressing room.

Moreover, Kotal's skill set is the right match for the center-back role under Uvan Vukomanovic. His exceptional passing ability and solid defending, both inside and outside the penalty box, make him an ideal fit.

Last season, the Blasters struggled with conceding cheap goals on counter-attacks, but Kotal's proactive defending and measured aggression will play a vital role in limiting the chances created by their opponents.

Overall, this signing addresses the defensive challenges the Blasters faced last season and will bring a significant improvement in their defensive stability over the course season.