Kerala Blasters FC announce contract extension for ISL Golden Glove winner Prabhsukhan Singh Gill until 2024

Kerala Blasters FC have extended the contract of Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winner Prabhsukhan Singh Gill until 2024, the club announced on Wednesday.

Although the Tuskers' glorious run in the 2021-22 ISL season ended in heartbreak, the 21-year-old goalkeeper was one of the standout performers. In 20 matches, Prabhsukhan kept seven clean sheets and conceded just 21 goals.

However, he wasn't the first-choice keeper for the Yellow Army at the start of the season. The former Indian Arrows custodian was brought in for the injured Albino Gomes and made his ISL debut in December of 2021 against Odisha FC.

Speaking about the contract extension and his time with Kerala Blasters FC, Prabhsukhan, in a statement from the club, said:

"I'm indeed honoured to extend the contract with this great club. The previous season was one of its kind. I believe the next two years with this club will be just great and enriching! I look forward to the next two years, two years of games, glories and battles! I have yet a lot more to learn and achieve and I look forward to it."

The young shot-stopper is the fourth player the Kerala club has retained ahead of the upcoming season after Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, and Marko Lešković. Gill's addition will give KBFC some much-needed stability at the back.

Looking back at Prabhsukhan Singh Gill's journey to the ISL

Prabhsukhan started out his professional career in 2014 with the Chandigarh Football Academy before joining the AIFF Elite Academy. However, it was his time with the Indian Arrows that brought him into the limelight.

After a string of consistent seasons with the AIFF's developmental side, Bengaluru FC came looking for his signature in 2019. However, Prabhsukhan only made two appearances for the Blues, including a match in the AFC Cup Qualifier.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Blasters swooped in and signed Gill. The Ludhiana-born keeper made his debut for the Tuskers in the Durand Cup before going on to play for the team in the ISL.

