Kerala Blasters FC assistant coach Frank Dauwen extends his stay until 2025 | ISL 2023-24 

Kerala Blasters FC have announced that assistant coach Frank Dauwen has signed a new two-year contract that would keep him in the position until 2025. Dauwen arrived in Kerala at the start of last season and has been a key figure at the club for the past year.

Following Ivan Vukomanovic’s 10-game suspension due to the infamous walk-off incident against Bengaluru FC in the ISL semi-finals, the Belgian took charge of the Tuskers for their Hero Super Cup campaign.

Under his tutelage, Kerala Blasters defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1 in their opening game. However, they stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan FC and only earned a point from Bengaluru FC. As a result, they ultimately failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, Dauwen provided opportunities for several young players in the squad, with Vibin Mohanan, Bijoy Varghese, and Sachin Suresh all impressing in the Super Cup competition.

With Vukomanovic still serving his suspension, Frank Dauwen will be Kerala Blasters’ head coach for the 2023-24 Durand Cup and the opening fixtures of the Indian Super League campaign.

Before his spell with the Blasters, Dauwen managed Belgian side K.V.C Westerlo and served as a youth team coach at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. He made 219 appearances for Gent in his playing days, while also featuring five times for the Belgian national team.

Kerala Blasters FC strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season

Kerala Blasters FC have acquired the services of Australian forward Jaushua Sotirio from A-League club Newcastle Jets for the upcoming season. The 27-year-old is versatile across the frontline and suits the way Vukomanvoic wants his striker to operate.

He could be used as a second striker or an attacking midfielder behind Dimitrios Diamantakos as the Blasters look to replicate Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez’s lethal combination during the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Bengaluru FC full-back Prabir Das is on the verge of joining the club. After the departures of club captain Jessel Carneiro and the experienced Harmanjot Khabra, Prabir Das provides much-needed stability in the full-back position.

The Blasters will look to bounce back following a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign. They stumbled across the finish line and certainly did not cover their tracks in glory in the playoff tie. Nevertheless, a new season provides an opportunity to right the wrongs as they will hope to lift the coveted Indian Super League trophy.

