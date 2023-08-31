Kerala Blasters FC completes the signing of midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma

In an exciting development ahead of the ISL 2023-24 season, Kerala Blasters FC has secured the services of defensive midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma in a transfer deal with Punjab FC. The young talent has inked a three-year contract, tying him to the club until 2026.

Hailing from the vibrant state of Mizoram, Freddy Lallawmawma was one of the emerging prospects over the last couple of seasons in the Hero I-League, particularly shining with Punjab FC. His contributions were instrumental in clinching the championship title last season, emphasizing his impact on the field.

In the previous season, he participated in a total of 22 matches for Punjab FC in both the I-League and Hero Super Cup. Primarily known for his role as a defensive midfielder, Lallawmawma boasts versatility that extends beyond his usual position. His consistency and good performances have earned him recognition in various midfield roles, reflecting his industrious and adaptive playing style.

"Freddy is a very good addition to the squad" - Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys

Kerala Blasters' Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition, acknowledging Freddy's potential to influence and dominate the midfield. He said:

"Freddy is a very good addition to the squad. He is young and eager to learn with the mentality to impact and control the game in the midfield. I hope he can quickly settle into the squad and contribute to the team's success."

Freddy Lallawmawma himself shared his excitement about this remarkable opportunity, recognizing Kerala Blasters FC as one of the country's premier football clubs. He exclaimed:

"I am extremely grateful for this exciting opportunity. Kerala Blasters FC is one of the biggest clubs in the country and I see this opportunity as the next big step in my growth as a player. I promise to do everything within my control to do whatever role the club requires me to fulfill."

Lallawmawma's addition is anticipated to further elevate Kerala Blasters FC's potential and dynamics on the field.

Kerala Blasters' recent signings of Aiban, Pritam, Parbair, and now Freddy, indicate that the team is making strategic moves to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season. Freddy's acquisition as a defensive midfielder likely adds depth and flexibility to the team's midfield, which is crucial for both defensive stability and initiating attacks.