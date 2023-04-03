Kerala Blasters FC have expressed their regrets over the incidents that took place in the playoff tie against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on March 3.

After a controversial goal by Sunil Chhetri in extra-time in the knockout tie, the Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic marched to the pitch and led his players to the dressing room in protest of the decision to award the goal.

They ultimately did not return to play in the second half of extra time, with Bengaluru FC awarded the victory.

The club have issued a statement regarding the situation, revealing that the decision was taken ’in the heat of the moment.'

The statement read:

“We would like to express our sincerest regrets for the events that took place during our knockout match vs Bengaluru FC on March 3rd, 2023. We recognize that our decision to walk off the pitch prematurely was unfortunate and taken in the heat of the moment.

We would like to reiterate our respect for the larger football fraternity and assure everyone that we will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future."

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has also issued a statement, stating that he regrets his decision to walk off the pitch.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanvoic suspended for 10 matches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) fined Kerala Blasters a sum of ₹4 crores for forfeiting their playoff tie against Bengaluru FC. Additionally, their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has also been suspended for 10 games and is therefore set to miss the upcoming Hero Super Cup tournament.

Despite a disappointing end to the season, the Blasters have had another solid campaign under Vukomanovic and will look to redeem themselves during the Super Cup scheduled to be held in Kerala.

They will once again be up against their southern rivals Bengaluru FC in what promises to be an enticing game. The stakes are at an all-time high as the Blasters will eye revenge, while the Blues will look to continue their success against their fierce rivals.

