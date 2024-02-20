Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Sachin Suresh out of action for a significant duration

Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed that their first-choice goalkeeper Sachin Suresh will be out of action for a significant duration after sustaining a shoulder injury against southern rivals Chennaiyin FC on February 16.

The Blasters issued a statement on Tuesday (February 20), which read:

"The Club regrets to announce that our goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh, sustained a shoulder injury during the recent away fixture against Chennaiyin FC. This unfortunate setback is expected to keep him sidelined for a significant duration. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Sachin for a speedy and full recovery from this injury."

Sachin Suresh started the ISL game for the Kerala Blasters FC and sustained a shoulder injury in the 38th minute of the game. He couldn't continue on the field any longer and was thus subbed off.

Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanović replaced Sachin with veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, who once played for Chennaiyin FC. The 38-year-old conceded a goal in the 60th minute, putting his side on the backfoot.

Left-back Aakash Sangwan was the lone goal scorer in the match as the home side bagged three full points and got back to winning ways.

The Blasters will be up against FC Goa in their upcoming ISL 2023-24 contest on Sunday, February 25. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Sachin Suresh's performance with Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2023-24

Sachin has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Blasters throughout the ongoing season. His injury will surely leave the Kerala-based franchise in a spot of bother as they look to seal a top-6 finish.

He has kept six clean sheets in 15 appearances in the ongoing Indian Super League season. Moreover, Sachin also played three Durand Cup and Super Cup matches this season.

Overall, he has seven clean sheets and has conceded 29 goals across all three competitions.