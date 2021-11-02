ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC announces official squad

Two-time Indian Super League runners-up Kerala Blasters announced a 28-man official squad for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. The new manager, the Serbian Ivan Vukomanović, has a full quota of six foreigners available to him. The squad also includes the mandatory minimum of four developmental players as per the criteria laid by the league.

Kerala Blasters FC kick-off their campaign on the opening day against ATK Mohun Bagan FC on November 19, 2021 in Fatorda Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC foreign signings

The Blasters had a busy transfer window in the summer, solidifying their defense and attack. Tall Bosnian centre-back Enes Sipović moved from rivals Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile former Croatia international Marko Lešković joined on a one-year deal to form an all-Slavic defensive pairing.

Kerala Blasters' attack is expected to be a strong force to be reckoned with in the coming season after their impressive foreign signings. Striker Jorge Pereyra Díaz signed from Argentine club Platense on loan, while Spaniard Álvaro Vázquez brings plenty of experience from LaLiga.

For their AFC foreigner quota, the Blasters moved for Bhutanese Chencho Gyeltshen. He has already played Indian football for more than four years in Minerva, Bengaluru and NEROCA. In the midfield, Kerala Blasters hope to find the creative spark in Uruguayan Adrián Luna who joins from A-League side Melbourne City.

Harmanjot Khabra, Enes Sipović and Nishu Kumar will be the leaders in defense for Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22. (Image - KBFC)

Kerala Blasters banking on a fairly young pool of Indian players

16 players have been retained from last season's squad as the Blasters were also busy tying down key domestic players under long-term contracts. Sahal Abdul Samad and Rahul KP have contracts running until 2025. Defenders Nishu Kumar, Denechendra Meitei and youngster Givson Singh are tied to the club until 2024.

Kerala Blasters have handed first-team promotions to two players - defender Bijoy Varghese and goalkeeper Sachin Suresh from the reserve team. The club also has a large pool of up-and-coming youngsters in their squad, including Jeakson Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ruivah Hormipam and Vincy Barretto.

The Blasters had the fourth-youngest squad in the ISL last season with an average age of 26.9. The trend looks set to continue for the 2021-22 season as they are reckoned to be one of the youngest squads in the league.

The full Kerala Blasters FC squad for the 2021-22 ISL

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipović, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashanth Karuthadathkuni, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Adrián Luna

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Álvaro Vázquez

Edited by Aditya Singh

