Kerala Blasters FC Reserves announce squad for Kerala Premier League 

The Kerala Blasters FC Reserves announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Kerala Premier League on Wednesday. Kerala Blasters FC Reserves won the league in the last edition and are eagerly looking forward to a successful title defense.

“Being the current champions, we are excited for our team. They have worked hard and aimed for the best again this time. Compared to last year, the number of matches has been reduced due to Covid-19. However, we are here to provide maximum support and assistance to our team," said Head Coach T. Purushothaman.”

Here's our squad that will look to defend the KPL Trophy in 2021! 🤩🏆#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/h0SMWucr1w — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) March 10, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC Reserves squad: Sachin Suresh, Birendara Rhaba Singh, Aman Kumar Sahani, Amal Jacob, Sujith V R, Galin Joshi, Bijoy V, Salahudheen Adnan, Aritra Das, Shahajas T, Muhammed Jiyad C, Asif O M, Muhammed Basith Parathodi, Bechkam Singh, Zayed Bin Waleed, Sukham Yoihemba Meitei, Rithish, Nihal Sudeesh, Sanoop C, Roshan Gigi, Deep Saha, Surag Chettri, Christopher Rajkumar, Praful Kumar Y V, Naorem Gobindash Singh, and Gotimayum Muktasana Sharma.

Kerala Blasters FC Reserves Fixtures

Kerala Blasters FC Reserves will play their season opener against Kerala United FC on March 13 at the Maharajas College ground in Ernakulam.

The following is the full list of matches for Kerala Blasters Reserves:

13th March vs Kerala United FC

27th March vs MAR Athanasius Football Academy

4th April vs Golden Threads FC

17th April vs Kovalam FC

24th April vs KSEB

(All matches start at 4:00 PM IST)

Kerala Premier League 2021: All you need to know

Kerala Premier League is the stage league that is governed by the Kerala Football Association (KFA). The seventh edition of the league will see 12 teams battling out for the title.

The 12 teams are divided into two groups of six each. Group A consists of the likes of Gokulam Kerala FC, Luca Soccer Club, FC Kerala alongside SAT Tirur, Bosco, and Kerala Police.

Kerala Blasters FC Reserves, Kovalam FC, KSEB, Kerala United FC, Golden Threads FC, and MAR Athanasius Football Academy will compete in Group B.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no home & away fixtures. Each team will play only five league phase fixtures, with all games being hosted by the Maharajas College ground in Ernakulam.