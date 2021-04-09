Kerala Blasters FC rope in young defender Hormipam Ruivah

Young defender Hormipam Ruivah will join the Kerala Blasters side on a three-year contract keeping him at the club until 2024, the club announced on Thursday.

"I am excited to join and continue my football journey with Kerala Blasters FC. I have heard a lot about their fan base and always wanted to be part of the team. I promise to strive harder and want to do the best for the Yellow Army in the future. I am eagerly waiting to begin my training with the team," said Ruivah Hormipam.

Hormipam Ruivah: Career till date

The Manipuri-born player started playing football at a very young age and started his career with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Imphal back in 2017. In late 2018, Hormipam signed for Minerva Punjab FC and played a key role in helping the club with their maiden Hero Elite U-18 League Trophy during the 2018-2019 season.

He even earned a call-up to the Indian U-18 national side and was part of the squad when the team won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship in Nepal.

The 20-year-old defender was loaned out to Indian Arrows from Punjab FC during the recently concluded I-League season, where he made 14 appearances. The player has gained experience by playing against a few top clubs and players in the second-tier league.

With consistent performances in the I-League and a budding talent in himself, the player will be key for The Blasters in the upcoming editions of the league.

‘I am happy to have a talented player like Hormipam join Kerala Blasters FC. Being the ‘Man of the Match’ on his professional debut, I believe he will bring out some solid performances along with the support of everyone here at the club and especially the Yellow Army. He has the potential to turn into a mainstay at the heart of our defence in the future. I wish him all the very best and extend my full support in his football career,’ said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.