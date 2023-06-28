Kerala Blasters FC's reserve player Tejas Krishna set to join Punjab FC ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Kerala Blasters FC's reserve team defender Tejas Krishna is on the verge of joining the newly promoted Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Punjab FC on a multi-year contract, a source close to the proceedings informed Sportskeeda.

"Few ISL and I-League clubs were after his signature, however, he has decided to join Punjab FC after his contract with Kerala Blasters ran out at the end of May," the source said.

Born in 2001, he started his career at the Talents Football Academy in Palakkad. The center-back soon rose through the ranks, playing for clubs like Ozone FC in the Bengaluru Super Division and Luca SC of Kerala. He was picked up by the reserve team of the Blasters in the winter transfer window of January 2022.

Tejas Krishna started in all seven of the Yellow Army's matches in the maiden RF Development League. He also went to represent the country in the NextGen Cup and impressed heavily. Soon his performances were rewarded with a call-up in the Durand Cup 2022, where Kerala decided to play their second-string squad.

In the domestic cup competition, he featured in all five of their matches, including the quarter-finals against Mohammedan SC. Krishna's ability to win duels, cover the area, and pass between the lines stood out throughout the tournament. He didn't future for KBFC's senior team but was part of the recently concluded RFDL yet again.

Krishna will be a valuable addition to the Punjab FC backline, where he can be nurtured into one of the top footballing talents in the country.

"Will cherish the memories we created together" - Tejas Krishna bids farewell to Kerala Blasters FC

After a two-year spell at the club, Tejas Krishna bid farewell to the Blasters on Wednesday, June 28. The 22-year-old thanked the coaches, management, teammates, and staff for all their support during his spell.

"Grateful as I bid farewell to Kerala Blasters FC," Tejas posted. "A heartfelt thank you to my coaches, management, teammates, and staff for their unwavering support throughout my journey. And to the incredible fans, thank you for the unwavering support always. I will cherish the memories we created together."

"Forever grateful, and onto the next chapter!" he added.

The young center-back will now be shifting his focus to the next assignment in Punjab FC. With the Warriors, he'll have a shot at proving his mettle in the ISL and getting ample minutes under his belt.

