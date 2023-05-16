Kerala Blasters FC secure the services of Australian forward Jaushua Sotirio on a multi-year deal | ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have made an exciting addition to their squad by signing Australian attacker Jaushua Sotirio from A-League club Newcastle Jets, the club announced on Tuesday, May 16.

The transfer deal, which involved an undisclosed fee, will see Sotirio commit to a two-year contract, keeping him with the Yellow Army until 2025.

Hailing from Sydney, Sotirio will bring a wealth of experience to the Blasters' frontline, having played in the Australian First Division for several years. Throughout his career, he has represented clubs such as Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Wellington Phoenix FC, and Newcastle Jets.

While primarily a center-forward, Sotirio boasts exceptional versatility, making him capable of leading the attack from various positions within the front three.

The 27-year-old is an established customer even in continental competition, having won the AFC Champions League in the 2013-14 season.

Additionally, he has represented the Australian national team at the youth level, earning a combined 13 appearances for the Young Socceroos and Olyroos. Notably, Sotirio scored a decisive goal against Indonesia in the AFC U-19 Championship.

In response to his new opportunity, Sotirio expressed his excitement, saying:

"A call-up from Kerala Blasters with the kind of role they had envisioned for me left me with very few doubts and gave me clarity about taking up this challenge of entering into a different league set-up. I understand that Kerala Blasters FC has one of the most vibrant fanbases and football cultures across Asian football.

"I see it as a great honor to be able to represent them, and rest assured, I will be giving it my all for the club. I can't wait to meet my new teammates, coaches, and passionate fans," he further added.

How are Kerala Blasters FC building up for the new season?

After an underwhelming outing in the 2022-23 season, Kerala Blasters and their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic would be eager to usher in a brighter future. Invested in that mission, the Yellow Army have already extended the contract of their talismanic forward Dimitrios Diamantakos until 2024 earlier in the month.

The club have also secured the signatures of several promising academy graduates in recent weeks, including Muhammed Shaheef, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, and Nihal Sudeesh.

Adrian Luna and Marko Leskovic are already a crucial part of the system and will continue to serve the Blasters even in the upcoming season.

