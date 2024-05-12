Kerala Blasters FC sign Aizawl FC goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on a 3-year deal - Reports 

Kerala Blasters FC have signed Aizawl FC goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on a three-year deal, according to Times of India journalist Marcus Mergulhao. The 24-year-old, who began his career with Salgaocar FC, joined Aizawl FC in September 2023.

Throughout the 2023-24 I-League season, Nora featured in 17 matches for his club in which he produced five clean sheets. Aizawl finished 10th in the standings with 25 points. The Goa-based player has also represented the Churchill Brothers FC in 12 matches during his three-year stint with them.

It is indeed a big move for Nora Fernandes in his career so far and he will be looking to make the most of this opportunity to prove his credentials at the highest tier of Indian football.

Yet another season without a silverware for Kerala Blasters FC

Due to injuries to several players during the 2023-24 Indian football season, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who mutually parted ways with the club recently, did not get a complete squad to choose his players from. Despite finishing the first leg of the ISL at the top of the ladder, Kerala Blasters FC unfortunately failed to maintain the winning momentum and thereby couldn't end the season on a high.

Having finished fifth in the points table with 33 points from 22 matches, they qualified for the playoffs - their third consecutive appearance under Vukomanovic only to crash out after losing the playoffs knockout fixture against Odisha FC by a 2-1 margin in Bhubaneswar.

Adding to their woes, the three-time ISL runners-up failed to qualify for the knockouts at the 2023 Durand Cup and the 2024 Indian Super Cup after being placed third in their groups in both tournaments. Next season, the Men in Yellow will be playing under a new gaffer who is yet to be officially announced by the club management and they will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes.