Kerala Blasters FC sign Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah ahead of ISL 2023-24 season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC roped in Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal, the club announced on Sunday. The new agreement will keep the 22-year-old with the Blasters until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Just a few weeks ago, Peprah had agreed terms with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Hadera. However, according to reports, he only signed a short-term deal to be registered for the domestic cup and could have left by mutual consent with a deadline set on August 15.

But the Yellow Army managed to swoop away the young striker despite heavy interest from other clubs. Expressing his excitement surrounding the new signing, Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys averred in a club statement:

“Kwame is an important addition to our squad. His physical attributes and footballing skills make him a big asset for our team. A young, versatile, & fast-footed striker, I believe Kwame will pose a constant threat to the Hero ISL defenses and help our team fight for the highest targets.”

Meanwhile, Peprah was also elated after joining the club and stated:

“Many thanks to the Club for providing me this opportunity. I am really happy to join this amazing Club and to have the opportunity to play in India. I look forward to joining my teammates very soon and to kick-start the next season!”

A look at Kwame Peprah's journey ahead of joining Kerala Blasters FC

Hailing from the city of Kumasi in Ghana. Kwame Peprahh has already left his mark on various first-division leagues in Ghana, South Africa, and Israel at the tender age of 22.

He rose to prominence after his standout performances for his local team, King Faisal FC, in the Ghana Premier League. In his debut season back in 2019, he showcased his skills by netting two goals from 13 appearances.

However, it was the following season, the breakthrough 2020021 campaign, that truly marked his ascent. Scoring an impressive tally of 12 goals, he not only secured the top-scorer title for his club but also clinched the second-highest goal-scorer position across the league.

Furthermore, in 2021, Peprah joined Orlando Pirates in South Africa, where he made an immediate impact and earned the coveted title of Pirates' Player of the Season. He pumped home a remarkable seven goals during his debut season and was nominated for the prestigious DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award.

Before joining the Blasters he had a few short loan spells, and now he will be eager to find a permanent home at the Malabar coast.