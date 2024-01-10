Kerala Blasters FC sign Lithuanian national team captain Fedor Cernych | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the acquisition of Lithuanian forward Fedor Cernych. The 32-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club confirmed on Wednesday, January 10.

This transfer underscores the Blasters’ response in the transfer market to secure a replacement for the long-term absence of Adrian Luna, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

Cernych, who currently captains the Lithuanian national team, boasts over 400 appearances in European football. He started his career in Lithuania before transferring to Belarusian side Dnepr Mogilev in 2009.

Following a five-year stint in Belarus, he made a move to Poland, where he featured for multiple clubs. He also had a brief spell with Russian club Dynamo Moscow, accumulating 42 appearances, before returning to Poland in 2020, this time joining Jagiellonia Bialystok.

He most recently played for Cyprus club AEL Limassol, but after only half a season with the club, he has now joined Ivan Vulomanovic’s Kerala Blasters FC until the end of the season.

Cernych has played 89 times for Lithuania and holds the record for the third-most appearances for his country.

Expand Tweet

The combination of versatility and experience he brings will prove pivotal for Kerala Blasters FC as they vie for the ISL Shield and pursue their maiden major trophy.

What will Fedor Cernych add to Kerala Blasters FC?

Cernych’s versatility has been a hallmark of his career, but he has predominantly been used on the flanks. However, he has shown equal effectiveness as an attacking midfielder, center-forward, or second striker.

Standing at a height of six feet, Cernych’s long legs make him a force when in full flow with the ball. Kerala Blasters will benefit from his ball-carrying ability from midfield and his potential to wriggle past opponents in the final third. In addition, his ball-striking ability and long-range goals are strengths that will further add to their firepower.

While Cernych is not exactly Adrian Luna’s like-for-like replacement, his versatility, coupled with experience and leadership abilities, makes him a highly valuable asset for the club.

The intriguing aspect, however, lies in how Vukomanovic integrates him into the team, considering the abundance of talented forwards in the squad.