Kerala Blasters FC signs Japanese forward Daisuke Sakai for ISL 2023-24 season

Three-time ISL finalists Kerala Blasters FC have signed Japanese forward Daisuke Sakai on a one-year contract for the ISL 2023-24 season, the club announced on Saturday.

The move marks an exciting new chapter in Sakai's career, as he brings his skills and versatility to the Indian Super League (ISL) after a good outing in the Thai League 2 division.

Daisuke Sakai boasts a rich footballing background, having played in various countries and leagues in Asia, including Japan, Thailand, and Belgium. Known for his technical play-making style, pace movements, and adaptability, Sakai is a forward capable of thriving in multiple positions across the front line.

His arrival adds depth and flexibility to the Kerala Blasters' attacking options and gives Ivan Vukomanovic a number of choices to play with.

His soccer journey began in Japan, where he developed his talents, and he has also had the honor of representing his country at the U17 and U20 FIFA World Cups. Sakai has consistently left his mark wherever he's played. He's scored an impressive 24 goals and contributed with 10 assists in almost 150 appearances, which makes him a good signing for the Yellow Army.

"Going to India and playing in a different league will be a new experience for me" - Daisuke Sakai elated after signing a deal with Kerala Blasters FC

Expressing his excitement about this signing, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director, is hopeful that Daisuke Sakai will make a mark in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

In an official statement, Skinkys said:

"It is great to see Daisuke Sakai join the Kerala Blasters squad. His profile gives the coach more options. He also has experience playing abroad in his career, which I am sure will help him adjust to India easily. I look forward to seeing Daisuke making his mark with Kerala Blasters in the ISL this season."

Sakai himself is eager to embark on this new adventure in India. He stated:

"Going to India and playing in a different league will be a new experience for me, which I am very thankful for. I am very grateful that Kerala Blasters have given me this opportunity. By doing well and contributing to the club's success, I hope to repay the confidence the club has shown in me."

This signing reflects Kerala Blasters FC's commitment to strengthening their squad and making a mark in the highly competitive ISL. Daisuke Sakai is expected to integrate with his new teammates in the coming week, and fans eagerly await his contributions to the club's journey in the upcoming season.